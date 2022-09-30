Bournemouth vs Brentford: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Cherries are unbeaten in each of their last three matches heading into the weekend’s Encounter

Brentford are out to bounce back from the 3-0 loss to Arsenal that they suffered ahead of the international break by beating Bournemouth on Saturday. But the Cherries are looking to make it four games without defeat by claiming a positive result.

Bournemouth picked up five points from matches against Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle to lift them up to 12th in the English top-flight, while Brentford sit ninth after seven matches.

Bournemouth vs Brentford latest odds

Brentford are the favorites to win this match, with bet365 pricing the visitors at 6/5 (2.2).

The hosts for their part are available at 23/10 (3.3) with the draw on offer at 12/5 (3.4).

Bournemouth vs Brentford first goal scorer odds

Ivan Toney is Brentford’s top scorer with five goals to his name this season, so he is the favorite to break the deadlock for the visiting team and is offered at 4/1 (5.0).

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke got his first goal of the season against Nottingham Forest in early-September and is available at 11/2 (6.5) to open the scoring on Saturday, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo is priced at 7/1 (8.00).

Bournemouth vs Brentford preview

Bournemouth will have to do without Captain Lloyd Kelly for this match as he is still struggling with a knee injury.

Joe Rothwell, Ben Pearson and Ryan Fredericks are nearing a return to action, although it is unclear if they can feature in this game, while Junior Stanislas and David Brooks are still out for the time being.

The home team are unbeaten under interim Coach Gary O’Neil and will be hoping to extend that run, but Brentford have been in fine form so far this season.

They were beaten 3-0 by Arsenal last time out, but had gone four games unbeaten before that match.

Brentford have a few fitness issues to deal with, though, as Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock are still out and Keane Lewis-Potter is an uncertainty.

Bournemouth vs Brentford tips and predictions

Ivan Toney is in fine form for Brentford this season, having scored five times so far. He was challenged by his manager to stay focused after missing out on a place in the England squad, so Backing him to score Anytime at 6/4 (2.5) is an appealing bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

