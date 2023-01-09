Bournemouth target deal for African Attacker with 10 goal involvements in 16 games with Everton, Leicester also keen

Bournemouth have joined Everton and Leicester City in the race for Lorient Winger Dango Ouattara, TEAMtalk understands.

The Cherries are in the market for attacking reinforcements this month as Gary O’Neil plots their Premier League survival. And Ouattara, 20, has been on their radar for a while.

The Burkina Faso international has caught the eye for Lorient this season with five goals and five assists in 16 Ligue 1 games.

Scouts from a number of top Clubs across Europe have been alerted to Ouattara’s potential with the Attacker earning himself a Reputation as one of the most promising young Wingers around.

Indeed, the Daily Mail on Monday have reported that Everton are also in the mix for the 11-time capped star.

However, we understand the strongest interest right now is coming from Bournemouth.

New Cherries owner Bill Foley is ready to boost the club’s survival bid by providing substantial funds for O’Neil in the January window.

Interestingly enough Foley is believed to be interested in buying a stake in Lorient too. And that could help pave the way for a deal to be done between Bournemouth and the Ligue 1 side for Ouattara.

We understand Lorient are aware of the growing interest in Ouattara. And with the player in the final 18 months of his current deal, the Ligue 1 side would find it hard to reject a sizeable offer for the forward.

