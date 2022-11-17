Bourne High School Unified Basketball Team Earns 2022 Team Sportsmanship Award

For immediate release

The Bourne High School Unified Basketball team was honored with the MIAA/Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified Basketball Team Sportsmanship Award for the 2022 season at a ceremony this week. (Photos courtesy Bourne Public Schools)

The award was presented during the MIAA/Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified Basketball Jamboree at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (Photos courtesy Bourne Public Schools)

BOURNE — The Bourne High School Unified Basketball team was honored this week with a special recognition shared by the team and the entire school community.

The district received a notice from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and Special Olympics Massachusetts announcing that the Bourne High School Unified Basketball Team has been selected as one of the recipients of the MIAA/Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified Basketball Team Sportsmanship Award for the 2022 season.

The award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding demonstration and commitment to the ideals of sportsmanship throughout the Unified Basketball season. Bourne’s award was the result of a nomination from neighboring schools, due in part to the district-wide support the team receives at their games.

The presentation of the award took place during the MIAA/Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified Basketball Jamboree at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Members of the BHS administration, Athletic department and team members participated in the ceremony, and players received a plaque to mark the award.

“The Bourne High School students, staff and families as well as the greater Bourne community have always gone above and beyond supporting our student-athletes, whether it’s our sports teams, our Clubs and our other activities,” BHS Principal Amy Cetner said. “The level of enthusiasm that has been built up over our Unified Basketball Team has been terrific, and earning the Team Sportsmanship Award is a great way to recognize the culture that has been created around the team and its players.”

The Unified Sports program in Massachusetts, run by Special Olympics Massachusetts in partnership with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, allows students with disabilities the opportunity to play high school sports alongside their peers in a fun and supportive environment.

As part of the program, student-athletes with disabilities are paired with students without disabilities (known as “partners”). For basketball, there are three athletes and two partners on the court at all times, sharing responsibilities and playing as a cohesive team.

“Bourne Public Schools prides itself on being a district of openness and inclusivity, and the Unified Basketball program serves as a wonderful extension of that,” Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou said. “It’s not about the wins or losses, but about the opportunity it offers to students and the way it brings the entire school community together. Being recognized for the Team Sportsmanship Award is an Honor that we are very proud to receive.”

For more information on Unified Sports, visit the MIAA website here.

