Bourne Fourth Graders Team Up With Cahoon Museum on Art Project

Bourne Intermediate School fourth grader Madilyn Parsons working on her project. (Photo courtesy Bourne Public Schools)

BOURNE — Bourne Intermediate School Art Teacher Jillian Donovan’s fourth grade students have been hard at work on a project inspired by an exhibit at the Cahoon Museum of American Art.

Each of Bourne Intermediate School’s 125 fourth graders were assigned to work on a gel printing plate project that reflects artist Robin Tost’s scrap metal quilts that are currently on display at the Cahoon Museum in Cotuit.

Students used Acrylic paint, stencils, metallic markers, and gel printing plates to create handmade paper quilt squares that resemble the recycled metal patterns created by Tost. The gel printing plates were recently purchased through a Town of Bourne mini grant.

The result has been a Tapestry of colors, shapes and designs created by the students that is similar to Tost’s work.

As part of the project, the school was able to partner with the Cahoon Museum, and some of the students’ work has been sent to be displayed in the museum’s Classroom space. Other students’ work is on display at the school.

The museum graciously provided passes to the families so they can go see their children’s work on display.

“Overall, it is a great individual mixed media piece that comes together collaboratively for display, so that is wonderful,” Donovan said. “The kids seem to enjoy the process of printing on the new gel printing plates. Hopefully all of our art teachers will be able to work with the museum this year in some way. The best part is that the artist herself saw the kids’ work and sent us a Postcard which I will read to them commenting on how beautiful their pieces were.”

Kaylee Hancox, left, and Leah Johannessen work together on their gel printing plate project. (Photo courtesy Bourne Public Schools)

Georgia Nelson, left, and Taylor Kent show off their stencil work as part of the gel printing plate project inspired by an exhibit at the Cahoon Museum of American Art. (Photo courtesy Bourne Public Schools)

Bourne Intermediate School fourth grader Isaiah Crooker uses a gel printing plate to work on his art project. (Photo courtesy Bourne Public Schools)

Charlotte Scully, left, Xiomara Acosta worked together on creating stencil art. (Photo courtesy Bourne Public Schools)

Bourne Intermediate School students Abigail Chousa, left, and Ada O’Brien about to start their stencil art project. (Photo courtesy Bourne Public Schools)

Stencil art created by Bourne fourth graders inspired by artist Robin Tost. (Photo courtesy Bourne Public Schools)

A paper quilt square designed by Bourne Intermediate School fourth graders as part of an art project using gel printing plates. (Photo courtesy Bourne Public Schools)