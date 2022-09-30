Bouncing into Bonaventure—The Spikeball Club—The Bona Venture

Photo Courtesy of St. Bonaventure University’s Flickr Page / Samay Saxena, Matteo D’Andrea and Brooke Bivona standing at their club fair table

BY CLAIRE FISHER, CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Samay Saxena, a Jupiter, Florida native, is a sophomore Biology major who founded the St. Bonaventure University Spikeball Club this semester. Spikeball club is the newest club on campus.

Can you describe the process for how your club came to be?

I came up with the idea for Spikeball Club simply out of my love for the game. Knowing how fun and popular the sport has become, I knew there would be a place for it at Bona’s among the vast variety of Intramural sports and clubs. After reaching out to Margot Hickey, Assistant Director for Intramural, Recreational and Club Sports, and getting permission to have a table at the club fair, we recruited students and started to hold sessions twice a week.

How did you recruit other students or advisors to support you in this club?

Most of our recruitment came from the club fair that was held on campus during the first week of classes. With only a simple poster and our own excitement about the club, my friends and I recruited over 140 students to sign up for Spikeball Club. Students are very busy on campus, so our main selling point to get kids to sign up was to show up when you want and how often you want: no commitment. The purpose behind this club was not to have a set number of kids, rather, I wanted to bring together the Hidden community of students who shared my passion for spikeball but never had an organized space to do so.

How did you come to know about spikeball?

Back home in Florida, having a spikeball set is something of a staple. My friends and I play at the beach, picnics, the local park and even in our backyards.

What does a typical practice or week for Spikeball Club look like?

Spikeball Club is held every week on Mondays from 5:00 to 6:00 pm and Fridays from 3:00 to 4:00 pm We play in between the soccer and baseball fields behind the Sandra A. and William L. Richter Center. A typical practice will consist of groups of people playing and rotating groups to allow everyone to have the chance to play with someone new. We split up the games based on skill level: beginner, intermediate, advanced. This is due to the idea that the club is open to everyone regardless of how good or bad they are at the sport. We teach beginners how to play and allow advanced students to have competitive games against other skilled opponents.

How do you balance all your other responsibilities with being the president of a club?

Discipline is key. In addition to Spikeball Club, I am a student ambassador, a Supplemental Instructor for BIO-105, and a research Assistant for Dr. Simpson. Having the Mindset that I have a list of things to get done and no matter what, I will get them done, has helped me immensely. A combination of time management skills, discipline and passion for what I do has helped me manage all my responsibilities. Additionally, my friends Matteo, Mackenzie and Brooke help run the club on days when I can’t make it. Without their help the club would not be possible.

How do you feel this club adds to and supports the campus community?

I think Spikeball Club fits in perfectly with our campus community as the sport revolves around bringing people together. The format of the game is that you have teams of two playing against each other, and each team must communicate and collaborate with each other to win. Working together to accomplish a goal is indicative of the type of community Bonaventure exemplifies. Whether that be in the classroom, on our Division l fields, or through our various clubs, spikeball is just another way for students to support each other’s interests on campus.

What do you think is unique about spikeball compared to other sports?

I think the concept of the game and how easily accessible it is makes it very appealing. The spikeball net itself is very easy to set up and transport allowing for the game to be played anywhere at any time. Additionally, the sport holds no advantages based on physical attributes making it accessible to people of all physical stature or ability. Finally, the sport only requires a minimum of four players to hold a game. This is very convenient for us as it is often difficult to organize a large group of people to meet at one specific time.

Do you find that any skills you have learned from spikeball can apply to your outside life?

I have found many correlations between spikeball and my everyday life. The game revolves around both players communicating with each other constantly to allow their partner to react properly. Learning how to communicate with others effectively is a skill that I use repeatedly throughout my many endeavours, whether that be giving tours as a student ambassador, or teaching students during my SI sessions.

What does the future of the Spikeball Club look like?

My overall goal for the club is to make it into a club sport and compete with other surrounding colleges. Just as there was no official competitive club team at Bona’s to organize students with a passion for spikeball. I know there is a similar community of students at other Universities waiting for a club at their school too. By starting a club team and collaborating with other universities, I will have accomplished my goal of bringing together as many people together to share their love of spikeball.

What would you say to a student potentially interested in spikeball?

Spikeball is open to everyone and anyone regardless of your skill level. Come and try it out and if you like it come again. There’s no commitment: play when you want and how often you want. Hope to see you on the field!

