BOUNCING BACK: Peg Smith Memorial Basketball tourney makes return | News, Sports, Jobs

The Athletic Department at Northern Chautauqua Catholic School is excited to announce the return of its annual Peg Smith Memorial Basketball Tournament after a three-year Pandemic imposed hiatus.

This NCCS tournament tradition was started by longtime beloved NCCS Coach Jim Noto. Jim started the Peg Smith Tourney to Honor his coaching mentor Margaret Smith, after her passing more than two decades ago.

Coach Noto went to be with our Lord this past July. The resumption of this tradition and especially this year’s Peg Smith Tournament holds a special significance for Monarch Nation.

To Honor Jim Noto and pair him with his mentor, we are renaming this year’s four day Slate of basketball contests. Moving forward this Celebration of Catholic School round ball will be called The Noto-Smith Memorial Basketball Tournament.

The coupling of these two iconic names, in support of the school and sport that they both so loved, is a pairing that would be most pleasing to both Peg and Jimmy. Tournament play will be held Dec. 1 to 3 with Championship games being contested on December 4.

For 18 years pre-COVID, NCCS has hosted this tournament to raise funds for its Athletic programs. The private educational institution, located in Dunkirk, is proud to offer Volleyball, Baseball, Cross Country, Basketball, Softball, and Track to boys and girls in grades 4-8.

These Athletic programs have been a long-standing tradition in the school community. NCCS has relied on this annual fundraiser to expand and improve the sports programs offered at the growing and expanding school. To Donate to the tournament or learn more about the benefits of sponsoring please contact Northern Chautauqua Catholic School at 716-366-0630 or ncc–[email protected]

Want to get involved? We’re looking for boys and girls teams in grades 4, 5, and 6 or 6, 7, and 8 to compete! Interested club teams can sign up to participate in the December tournament by contacting the school at 716-366-0630, or by emailing Principal Andy Ludwig at [email protected] or Athletic Director Steve Pantano at [email protected]