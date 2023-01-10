Boulder Police Recover Five Paintings Stolen In Art Heist

Camacho had been missing after another vehicle theft this summer Glendale Police Department

Suspect Brandon Camacho-Levine has been apprehended by Boulder police, believed to be the culprit in the $400,000 art heist that occurred on December 14th. All five artworks Stolen from the storage van (three for one client, two for another) were recovered in a Lakewood, Colorado hotel on Saturday January 6thalong with 2,000 Fentanyl pills and 23 grams of methamphetamine.

31-year-old Camacho-Levine faces a multitude of charges, including two felony counts of possession of a Weapon by a convicted felon, four felony counts of drug distribution and manufacturing, one felony count of first-degree vehicle trespass, two misdemeanor counts of Theft ($300-$999), two felony counts of Theft ($100,000-$1,000,000), one misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools, three felony charges of failure to appear, and one felony charge of ‘special drug offender,’ for Distributing drugs while in possession of a firearm.

Previously incarcerated at the Denver County Correctional Medical Facility, Camacho-Levine’s criminal career dates back to at least 2009, when the 18-year-old was arrested for marijuana possession and disorderly conduct. The then-teenager refused to drop to the ground during his arrest and was tasered four times. It’s July 31St 2022, he was Arrested for motor vehicle Theft and after becoming non-responsive, was taken to Rose Medical Center. They subsequently assaulted an officer, escaped the medical facility, and appear to have been missing until this January arrest.

January 9th: One of the Pueblo paintings recovered in the hotel room laid on a mattress. City of Boulder

Before this breakthrough in the art Heist case, law enforcement officials and art advisors were stumped by the unusual nature of the intersection between art and crime.

The first set of artworks—View of the Taos Pueblo by Joseph Henry Sharp (9.75 x 13.75 in.), Taos Pueblo at Night by Eanger Irving Couse, (9 x 12 in.), and Laguna Pueblo by Ernest Martin Hennings, (10 x 14 in.)—was bound for Santa Fe, New Mexico. The paintings had been acquired at auction in New York and had been shipped to Los Angeles before being added into the van alongside Untitled (Madrid Series #3) by Elaine de Kooning (8 x 9 in,) and Burnett‘s Barn by Jane Freilicher (40 x 60 in). The latter two female artists’ works were bound for the Metro Denver town of Englewood, and only stopped in Boulder overnight.

Burnett’s Barn, 1963, by Jane Freilicher (1924-2014) Colleen Fanning Art Advisory

Technically speaking, the two categories of Pueblo art and female artists did not have much in common, but the three Pueblo artists are a part of the Southwestern canon and can be found at the Denver Museum of Art. Dealers in the area are known to sell these painters as well, as part of the rich history of art of the early American west.

Yet it was the female artists de Kooning and Freilicher who inspired especially high anxiety. Colleen Fanning, the art advisor to the Englewood clients, was dismayed after the shocking theft. In October, she specifically flew to London to see the Elaine de Kooning work at the gallery booth during the art fair Frieze Masters, before both works joined the Pueblo art in New York and were transported through Boulder.

The Freilicher work had extensive provenance documentation and was a seminal piece for the astute collectors, illustrated in a 1964 issue of Art and Literature magazine. Jane Freilicher was one of Alex Katz’s models and close friends, and Katz has an ongoing show at the Guggenheim Museum which had a dialogue with Freilicher that intrigued the collector.

Portrait of American artist Jane Freilicher as she stands in her studio, Water Mill, Long Island, … [+] New York, August 1992. (Photo by Susuan Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images

Fanning was understandably hesitant to reveal the financial and cultural value of the works while they were still missing, treading delicately whether low-level or sophisticated criminals may have learned of their pricelessness and compromised the case.

The police department, on the other hand, was quickly learning the art market.

“We can’t remember the last time we had any type of art theft, let alone one of this value,” said Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh.

Waugh noted that Colorado is currently the top state in the country for motor vehicle thefts.

Drugs recovered alongside the $400,000 worth of art by the Boulder Police Department City of Boulder

Beyond the internal law enforcement efforts, intent was hotly debated as the case gained publicity. One security expert who preferred not to be named referred back to a “typical New Jersey car theft” in November 2006 that resulted in a missing painting by Spanish master Francisco de Goya, which also occurred around Christmas and was believed to be motivated by holiday hunting for goods.

Whatever the intentions, Fanning broadly emphasized the importance of due diligence and careful consideration of works in general. Having permission to sell legally, ensuring that a work is in good condition both in origin and appearance is essential to ethical business practices. Any pushback from a buyer or seller is a red flag.

Untitled (Madrid Series #3) by Elaine de Kooning (1918-1989) Colleen Fanning Art Advisory

“A Collector needs to understand what they’re buying,” Fanning said, “And they need to have the ‘Terms of Sale’ in writing.”

The idea was to ensure that any dealer or neophyte who might intercept a work of art was ready to recognize the risks, discreetly tipping off law enforcement to provide the painting back to its owners without compromising themselves of the condition.

“The Ultimate strategy upon learning of the Stolen art was to spread the images as far and wide as possible,” Fanning explained, “Images of the paintings were shared with auction houses, dealers, the FBI Art Theft investigators, the Art Loss Register, the International Foundation for Art Research, and with Collectors around the United States and Europe.”

As the paintings are expected back with the owners by the end of the week, it seems that these efforts have been successful.