Both Virginia Tech basketball programs ranked in AP Top 25

For just the second time in school history, both Virginia Tech men’s and Women’s basketball programs are ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll in the same week.

The men (10-1, 1-0 ACC) enter the poll for the first time this season and own the No. 24 spot, while the women (10-0, 1-0) move up to No. 6 – the highest in program history.

The last time both squads were in the AP Top 25 was the week of Jan. 2, 2017, when the men were No. 21 and the women were No. 18.



This season, out of the 350 schools that field both men’s and women’s basketball teams, only seven of them have teams that have one loss or less combined, including Arkansas, Kansas, LSU, St. John’s, UNLV, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

So far, the Hokies have had their fair share of ACC Players of the Week, with center Elizabeth Kitley earning it this week after putting up double-doubles against Boston College and UNC Asheville and forward Justyn Mutts shooting over 60 percent from the field versus Minnesota and then-No. 18 North Carolina en route to the accolade last week.

Fans can see Kitley in action this upcoming Sunday at 4 pm ET at home versus No. 5 Notre Dame, marking the first-ever top-10 Showdown for the Women’s basketball team at home, and Mutts and Co. is Saturday at 4 pm at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum against Grambling State.