Both UE golf teams in action this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – This weekend, the University of Evansville men’s and women’s golf teams will be in action at multiple tournaments. The women will be in Bartonville, Ill. for the Coyote Creek Classic while the men travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas for the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. Live scoring is available for the men while information on the Women’s tournament will be included if it becomes available.

Bradley is the host of the Women’s event at Coyote Creek Golf Club. Two rounds of open play on Saturday before the final 18 holes on Sunday. Joining the Purple Aces in the event are Dayton, Western Illinois, Idaho State, Northern Iowa, Green Bay, Illinois State and Butler.

It has been a busy stretch for the ladies, who competed at the Butler Fall Invitational earlier this week. Kate Petrova recorded the top finish for UE, carding a 3-over 73 in the last round on her way to a tie for 21St. Her total score was a 234. Finishing fifth behind her was Mallory Russell. With a final-round tally of 77, Russell completed the tournament with a 239 and tied for 43rd.

RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Ark. is the host course for the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. The men are set to open on Monday with two rounds prior to a single round on Tuesday. Par is a 72 for the event.

Participants in the tournament include MVC foes Bradley, Valparaiso and Murray State along with Arkansas, Arkansas State, Green Bay, Southeastern Louisiana, Oklahoma Christian and Texas A&M Commerce.

Last time out, the guys traveled to the Valpo Fall Invitational in Chesterton, Ind. Luke Schneider picked up the top finish, posting a 1-under 71 in the last round on his way to a tie for 22n.d. Nicholas Gushrowski was second on the squad. His final round checked in at a 75 while earning a tie for 32n.d.