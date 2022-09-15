Both Governor Soccer Teams Win Home Finals

PIERRE – A winning streak for Pierre Governor Boys Soccer continued and a losing streak ended for the girls Thursday with wins over Brookings at the PILC Soccer Complex in both teams’ final home regular-season matches.

GIRLS: Pierre 4, Brookings 1

Elli Hughes scored her third and fourth goals of the season as Pierre (6-4) broke a two-game losing streak.

Hughes tallied in the seventh minute after a Brianna Sargent cross deflected off her shoulder, and again in the 42nd minute, set up by a Gracelyn Taylor cross.

Grace Richter shot in her own rebound in the 50th minute for her second goal. Caitlyn Schaetzle scored her first career goal in the 78th minute.

BOYS: Pierre 6, Brookings 2

Rylan Derry starred again in his final regular-season home game, scoring four times in a win that improved the winning streak for Pierre (7-2-1) to four and the unbeaten streak to six. Derry scored on a free kick, off a scramble in the goalmouth, on a penalty kick, and on an impressive 23-yard shot from the left wing into the upper right corner.

Devon Flottmeyer scored his first goal of the season similarly, on a 22-yard left-wing volley into the top right corner.

Cesar Ramirez headed in his sixth goal off a corner.