Both Brownwood soccer teams notch wins

Brownwood Bulletin

BURNET — The Class 4A No. 12-ranked Brownwood Lady Lions soccer team pulled a 2-1 upset on the road Friday against No. 3 Burnet.

Kennedy Johnson and Mariah Young scored goals for Brownwood. Ataleigh Constancio Assisted with Johnson’s goal.

The Lady Lions improved to 6-1-1 and will play at Sweetwater at 5 pm Friday in their final pre-district tune-up. The Lady Lions are scheduled to open the District 5-4A schedule at 6 pm Friday at Lampasas.

Burnet (10-2-1) suffered its second consecutive loss after starting its season 10-0-1.

The Brownwood girls play their first four District 5-4A games on the road. After Lampasas on Friday, the Lady Lions will play district games at China Spring, Salado and Stephenville. The Lady Lions don’t play at home again until Feb. 14 when they host Gatesville.

LIONS 2,

CANYON 0

The Brownwood Lions’ soccer team defeated Canyon 2-0 to wrap up a three-game set in the Burkburnett tournament over the weekend.

Colton McMillian and Peter Salazar scored goals for the Lions, whose record is 4-7-1 Entering this week.

The Lions next play at Sweetwater at 7 pm Tuesday in Brownwood’s final tune-up before opening the District 5-4A schedule at 7 pm Friday, Jan. 27, against Lampasas at Gordon Wood Stadium.

On Friday at the Burkburnett tournament, Brownwood tied Borger 1-1, but the Lions were outscored during a penalty-kick shootout and took a tough loss. Junior Martinez scored the Lions’ goal, and Brownwood also received goals from Caleb Nelson and Jeremiah Chacon during the shootout.

In the first game of the Burkburnett tournament on Thursday, Brownwood lost 8-1 to Amarillo Palo Duro. Martinez scored the Lions’ lone goal.

The Lions’ week began on Tuesday with a 3-2 loss to San Angelo Lake View at Gordon Wood Stadium. The Chiefs scored three goals in the first half and led 3-0. Raven Prado scored twice for the Lions, once in each half, but Brownwood still fell short in the end.