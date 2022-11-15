Both basketball programs off to hot starts in 2022-23

Both Virginia Tech men’s and Women’s basketball teams received plenty of buzz in the preseason, with returning some of the best players in the ACC and country on their rosters, and both teams have lived up to it so far during the 2022-23 season.

Both squads, led by head coaches Mike Young and Kenny Brooks , are 3-0 and have won every single game by double digits. Watch the men play next at home on Friday, Nov. 25 versus Charleston Southern, while the women will be back in action at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 27 against Longwood.

Go behind the numbers of what has both programs firing on all cylinders out of the game.

Scoring in Bunches

On the men’s side, the team has already turned in two 90-point contests, defeating Delaware State 95-57 in the home opener and William & Mary 94-77 this past Sunday. Against the Tribe on Sunday, the team came out swinging, jumping out to a 19-3 lead just six minutes into the game. The Squad is averaging 89 points per game, which is the ninth-best among high-majors.

The women on the other hand, dropped 101 points in the home opener versus Mount St. Mary’s, marking its highest point total since Feb. 17, 2021 against Syracuse (102-53). In the opener, guard Kayla King erupted for a career-high 33 points behind a school-record nine 3-pointers.



The Clamps

Turning in its best defensive performance to date, the women held USC Upstate to just 24 points Monday. The 24 points marked the fewest allowed in school history. A big reason for the Spartans only scoring 24 points was Tech causing 26 turnovers, with four Hokies having two or more steals and Tech racking up five blocks. In its three games played, the women have yet to allow an opponent to reach the 50-point mark, ranking fifth nationally in points allowed per game (36.7).

Typically, a sound, fundamental defense does not foul a whole lot, with executing switches and help-side defense well, and the men have been able to do just that, ranking No. 10 in the country in fouls committed per game (11.7). Tech has put together two games of holding its opponent to under 60 points.

Electric Shooting from Downtown

Fans have grown accustomed to the Hokies being one of the best 3-point shooting times under Brooks and Young, and this year is no different. On the men’s side, three players have already hit at least eight 3s, including guard Sean Pedulla (10 3’s), forward Grant Basile (8) and guard Hunter Cattoor (8). On the Women’s side, King has 14 on the season, which is the most in the nation. Guard Georgia Amore has five to herself from downtown, as well.