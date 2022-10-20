Botetourt County man opens martial arts dojo in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va, – A Botetourt County man is teaching a unique style of martial arts that he said you can’t find anywhere else in Southwest Virginia.

It’s called Bujinkan, which involves fighting with weapons, flips, and hand-to-hand combat.

Joseph Rae is going on 30 years of studying this Japanese style of martial arts.

“What was really powerful about this art, to begin with for me was it was the first thing I did for myself,” said Rae.

When he was a part of the US Navy, Rae spent time in Japan training with a grandmaster.

Now, he works as a Botetourt County Sheriff’s Deputy and is the owner of Buchanan Bujinkan Dojo.

“I want to pass down the art, the best I can. And now I have a place to train now ’cause there is nowhere else around to do it,” said Rae.

Rae offers classes for both children and adults, from beginners to people who are more experienced, like Bryony Yost.

“It’s so much fun and it gives you a lot of confidence,” said Yost. “It’s very empowering, especially for a smaller woman, I’m 110 pounds and I’m finding out how to move my body in a more powerful way and it’s just very empowering.”

The dojo in Buchanan represents a full circle moment for Rae by offering the same Teachings he first received nearly 30 years ago.

“I want to pay back my teacher for what he did for me. I owe that to him. But also just to try and transmit the art,” said Rae.

