Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts hosts Hanukkah Celebration Thursday evening

Hanukkah’s first night doesn’t begin until Sunday, Dec. 18, but one museum is starting the Festival of Lights just a few days earlier this year.

Read more: Santa’s Trains: All aboard for Look Park’s holiday event in Northampton

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston will host “Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights” on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 10 pm, featuring art installations, musical performances and activities for all in attendance.

“Hanukkah really embodies this idea of ​​searching for a little bit more light, and that’s really the story of art-making as well,” painter Joshua Meyer said in the same video. “The art in the museum feels to me very alive, and to be part of that dialogue is really just an extraordinary opportunity.”

Read more: Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.

Since 2015, the museum has partnered with the Jewish Arts Collaborative and Combined Jewish Philanthropies to bring the event to life each year. Due to the pandemic, shows were live-streamed and put on the collaborative’s YouTube channel in 2020 and 2021. The show is back to being held in-person this year.

“I think that Museums and art organizations in general are understanding more and more that as we want to move towards a more Equitable and diverse and inclusive society, that’s what art can do,” Simona Di Nepi, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Curator of Judaica at the museum, said in a video promoting the event.

Read more: The White House restarts the COVID testing program ahead of the likely winter surge

Along with the event itself, the museum’s New American Café will offer potato latkes with chive crème fraiche and applesauce for guests. The museum’s other cafe, Taste, will have raspberry rugelach on hand.

Here are the programs guests can stop to visit and observe while at the museum.

Paper Cutting Art Kits (5-9pm): Located in the lower rotunda, kits will be available while supplies last as guests can make their own celebratory cut paper cards.

‘Brighter Ignited’ Installation by Tova Speter (5–10 pm): Located at the Huntington Avenue Entrance, artist Tova Speter designed this Illuminated mobile art installation that “encourages people to engage, connect, and play,” according to the event description page.

‘Eight Approaches’ Installation by Joshua Meyer (5–10 pm): Located at the Shapiro Family Courtyard. An eight-painting sequence by Joshua Meyer, this installation “explores our relationships with time and light while immersing us in the creative process,” according to the event description.

Spotlight Talk: Jacques Lipchitz’s “Miracle I” (5:30 pm): Located in Gallery 328, learn the story behind sculptor Jacques Lipchitz’s interpretation of a menorah. This discussion, which will have an ASL interpreter, also explains how its creation was inspired by the story of displaced Jews aboard the ship Exodus in 1947.

Art-Making Demo with Jeanette Kuvin Oren (5:30 and 7 pm): Located in Gallery 168, visitors can see artist Jeanette Kuvin Oren by her original art Featured on the 2022 USPS Hanukkah Forever stamp.

Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band and Friends (5:30–6, 6:35–7 and 8–8:30 pm): Located in the Shapiro Family Courtyard, this show combines several Boston Musicians with Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band. Several popular Hanukkah songs will be sung in Yiddish, Ladino, Hebrew and English, according to the event description.

Welcome Remarks (6:15 pm): Located in the Shapiro Family Courtyard, guests will be welcomed by Ann and Graham Gund Private Collection director Matthew Teitelbaum, Jewish Arts Collaborative executive director Laura Mandel and Combined Jewish Philanthropies president and CEO Marco Baker.

Spotlight Talk: Myer Myers’s Torah Finals (7 pm): Located in Gallery 127, this discussion with Di Pepi covers the life of the 18th-century New York Silversmith Myer Myers. Guests can learn how he’s linked to the two earliest Jewish congregations in the United States, in Newport, Rhode Island, and New York City. An ASL interpreter will be present.

The Celebration is included with general admission. To purchase tickets, click here.