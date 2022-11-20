Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon checks in as eighth-best active NBA player born in 1992

Using the new NBA basketball metric developed by Analyst Alberto De Roa of our sister site HoopsHype, another Boston Celtics standout finds himself well-ranked among his age peers. De Roa’s global rating “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court.”

Veteran Boston point guard Malcolm Brogdon checked in as the eighth-best active NBA player born in 1992, just ahead of Tim Hardaway, Jr. and Doug McDermott based on how he is playing this season.

Brogdon trailed (in order) Jordan Clarkson, Tobias Harris, Rudy Gobert, Jonas Valanciunas, Buddy Hield, Kyrie Irving and Harrison Barnes. The Celtics floor general has also been playing at the level of the 133rd-best player in the league in the early going of Boston’s 2022-23 campaign per the global rating.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire