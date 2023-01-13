Boston’s Jayson Tatum reportedly invited to take part in 2023 NBA All-Star 3-point Shootout

Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been invited to take part in the NBA’s 3-point contest as part of the festivities of the NBA’s 2023 All-Star Week festivities according to new reporting from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Per Haynes, the St. Louis native has officially been invited to take part in the event to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tatum, a masterful scorer from everywhere on the court, is an interesting choice for the event. This is because he is a career 37.8% shot from beyond the arc who is experiencing a down year even by that standard, with the Duke alum hitting just 34.7% from deep so far this season.

When reached by Haynes via text, Tatum shared that “he hadn’t yet made a decision” but confirmed he had indeed been invited to participate in this year’s 3-point shootout.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire