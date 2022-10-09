Boston’s Jaylen Brown ranked in S/N’s top five NBA shooting guards

Star Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown has cracked the top five at his position in a new assessment of the NBA’s best starters by position put together by the Sporting News’ Stephen Noh. Even in such elite company, however, we feel the Georgia native is a tad undervalued.

Just ahead of the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal and just behind his friend and Cleveland Cavalier Donovan Mitchell, we wouldn’t gripe with this assessment save for Brown being two spots behind the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine, an often-injured and comparatively less accomplished wing.

Noh believes JB had “an outstanding postseason, showing that he had a little bit more shot creation than previously thought and hitting seemingly everything from 3-point range.”

“He’s a great two-way player, and he was critical to the Celtics making the 2022 NBA Finals. He does need to work on a loose handle to move up this list,” counters the author with a familiar if legitimate criticism.

