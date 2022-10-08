Boston’s Jaylen Brown just outside of Sports Illustrated’s top 20 NBA players for 2022-23

Underrated by the 2022 NBA GM survey assessing the best wings in the league, Boston Celtics star shooting guard Jaylen Brown still managed to get some love from the folks putting together Sports Illustrated’s top 100 players for the 2022-23 season.

“Brown is the do-it-all wing every team wishes it had in the postseason,” writes SI of a Celtic who was often Boston’s best player in the 2022 NBA Finals. “Even with his Shaky handle, Brown can score pretty much however you ask him to. They may never be a true No. 1 option, but it would be hard to find many better second ones.”

“Brown offers championship-level defense on the perimeter, a key factor in Boston’s menacing switch-all scheme,” adds Sports Illustrated. “There’s not a team in the league that Brown couldn’t improve.”

Ranked just ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and just behind the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal, we feel the Georgia native is close to properly ranked, although we’d put Beal after both Brown and Mitchell.

As far as quibbles go, that’s about as minor as it gets — and we could see Brown making a significant leap up next year’s list if things go well for the Cal-Berkeley product this season.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire