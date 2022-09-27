Boston’s Derrick White has new dad Jokes for the 2022-23 NBA season

Boston Celtics reserve guard Derrick White came to the team last season with the reputation of being a huge “dad joke” aficionado even before he had become a dad in real life. But, even after the birth of his son Hendricks late in the 2021-22 NBA season, Celtics fans did not get much from the Colorado native in the way of said dad jokes.

But the folk sat NBC Sports Boston did not let White get off so easily on the team’s 2022 Media Day, asking for some Receipts to demonstrate his dad joke fandom. The Colorado State product happily obliged with a pair, the first an old classic.

“What did one hat say to the other (hat)?” asked White; “You stay here,” they answered. “I’ll go on ahead.”

That of course elicited a few laughs, with the Celtics guard feeling emboldened, he Unleashed a doozy: “What’s the last thing on your body to die,” White inquired, intentionally taking a Morbid turn for a dad joke.

“It’s your pupils,” he answered with a smirk, “because they dilate (die late).”

Listen, now — you’re the one who Clicked on an article about dad jokes; don’t blame us

