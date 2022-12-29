Boston student athlete could face disciplinary action after punching referee during basketball game in Cohasset – Boston News, Weather, Sports

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) – A 17-year-old student at Excel High School in South Boston could face disciplinary action after punching a referee in the face during a boys basketball game against Cohasset High School Wednesday night.

Police responded to the incident around 6:45 pm and the game was immediately cancelled.

“There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured,” said Cohasset Police Chief Wiliam Quigley.

Excel High School Principal Jerleen John released a statement Thursday morning, saying this is not the kind of behavior Boston Public Schools expects from its students.

“Excel High School and all Boston Public Schools are committed to fostering an environment where all students and staff feel safe and respected,” said Excel Principal Jerleen John. “As a standard, members of BPS athletics strive to be respectful of other teams, demonstrate good sportsmanship, and show respect for the rules and officials.

Officials say the referee did not need any medical care and no other players were involved.

Cohasset Chief of Police William Quigley says the student athlete has been identified, but because he is a minor, they cannot release any additional information at this time.

