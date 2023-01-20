Boston Prepared To Make Bid For 2026 NBA All-Star Game

The Boston Celtics have hosted four different NBA All-Star Games: 1951, 1952, 1957 and 1964.

It has been quite a while since Boston Hosted the NBA All-Star Game and in fact, none of the major sports Franchises in Boston have Hosted an All-Star Game since the Boston Red So Hosted the 1999 MLB All-Star Game.

That could wind up changing very soon though, as the city of Boston is prepared to make a bid for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, per TNT NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

