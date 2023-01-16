BOSTON GLOBE: “Stonehill men’s basketball sixth man Shamir Johnson is a Unifying force on the court and campus”

In the summer of 2020, after George Floyd’s death Shook the nation, Stonehill guard Shamir Johnson leaned on his late father’s values ​​as he helped launch a group called “One Hill” to signify a sense of togetherness on campus.

“My dad kind of put that in me,” Johnson said. “Don’t be afraid to take on those roles. Someone has to do it, so just go ahead and do it.”

Johnson had lost his father, Vonsella month into his freshman year, in September 2018. Meanwhile, he recovered from a right ACL tear that curtailed his senior season at the Taft School in Watertown, Conn., and forced him to redshirt in Year 1 at Stonehill.

He played 17 games in 2019-20 but Tore the same ACL again shortly before COVID hit and Stonehill’s 2020-21 season was cancelled. During those transformative years, Johnson blossomed into a leader on campus and was one of three Skyhawks to earn the Athletics Community Service Award.

A partial meniscus tear in the same knee followed on the first day of the 2021-22 season, so he played just nine games. Now a rejuvenated fifth-year senior sixth man, the 6-foot-2-inch Johnson has already played a career-high 19 games and is averaging 7.5 points per game while shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

He has helped Stonehill start its first season in Division 1 with a 3-2 record in Northeast Conference play, all while maintaining the humility that makes him sparkle.

“These guys look up to him,” Stonehill Coach Chris Kraus said. “With everything he’s gone through, with the surgeries, the injuries, the things he’s done on campus, and personally, there’s a lot for our guys to try to emulate and learn from.”

Vonsell helped his son discover basketball at age 4. They could be found at the park together, and “Coach V” helped Johnson unlock his potential.

He encouraged his son to devote extra time to his craft, not make excuses, and play for others.

“He’ll do whatever for people he cares about,” Johnson said of his late father. “I try to do the same thing as a player, and as a man in general.”

Arriving at college with a knee injury was extremely frustrating yet a blessing in disguise because it gave him time to acclimate. Johnson had leaned on his father for support, but the timing of his death made an already-bleak situation far more gloomy.

But Johnson didn’t wallow in self-pity, instead focusing on other ways to contribute to the program.

In 2020, when Kraus approached him about spearheading One Hill, Johnson knew it was a constructive way to stay engaged while also improving his surroundings.

He and his peers created the Athletics Task Force Against Racial Injustice, sparked conversation with Students in Action, and organized a campus-wide sit-in to promote equality. The groups have also enacted voter registration drives, hosted Zoom discussions, and instituted a pregame message of Unity that plays before Athletic events.

From simple reminders such as Quotes and posters to more involved endeavors, such as a newly launched, annual Black History Month game, Johnson is proud of the strides Stonehill has made. He believes that every act is important, even if it’s not groundbreaking, to continually move the dialogue forward.

Johnson is proud to serve as a vessel connecting the coaching staff, players, and campus. It’s clear those around him don’t take his integrity and drive for granted. Teammate Isaiah Burnett has noticed an added emphasis on collaborating to combat racial injustice, particularly in his classes.

“He’s done a great job with racial injustice, especially on our campus and being that vocal leader that we’ve needed,” Burnett said. “I think that’s played a huge part on the campus these past couple years.”

Burnett said he’s proud of Johnson for inspiring his teammates, both from a Unity standpoint and in his uplifting journey back from three knee injuries.

Kraus added that he’s incredibly grateful for everything Johnson has done for the program and beyond.

Johnson hopes to continue to build his Legacy on the court in the coming weeks, but he hopes the Legacy he leaves outside of basketball will last even longer.

“They changed this school,” Kraus said. “They changed this campus.”

Check out the Boston Globe edition here