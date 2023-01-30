Boston College Women’s soccer welcoming eight recruits from seven states

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston College Women’s soccer team and head coach Jason Lowe announced the signing of eight players to its Class of 2027.

The new Eagles arrive from seven states with one each coming from New Jersey, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas and two from Massachusetts. The eight Athletes that signed their National Letter of Intent include three midfielders, three defenders, one goalkeeper and one forward.

See below for a look at the Eagles’ group of incoming recruits for the 2023 season.

Bella Douglas

Position: Defender

Height: 5-8

Hometown: Montclair, NJ

Club: Match Fit Academy

Before BC: Plays her club soccer for Match Fit Academy under Robert Leather … named first team all-conference in 2022 and second team all-conference in 2021 … also played for Montclair Kimberley Academy where she scored over 100 points, was a team Captain and helped the team to three prep runner-up finishes, two state runner-up finishes and one SEC Conference title … two-time First Team SEC and two-time First All-Prep honoree … also earned Second Team All-State honors as a junior.

Ava Feeley

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Hometown: Yarmouth, Maine

Club: Seacoast United

Before BC: Plays club soccer for Seacoast United under Chris Scott … also plays soccer and basketball for Yarmouth High School … school’s all-time leader in goals (66) and has led the team in scoring the last three years … four-year starter and two-year Captain in soccer … All-American … two-time Class B All-Star (2021, 2022) and two-time WMC All-Conference (2020, 2021) … Offensive Player of the Year and named to the All-State Team in 2021 … Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Maddie Landers

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Hometown: North Andover, Mass.

Club: NEFC

Before BC: Has played her club soccer for NEFC Girls Academy since 2020 under Nick Burke … was a 2022 National Quarterfinalist and a 2022 Girls Academy Talent ID … also plays varsity soccer and varsity basketball for the Pingree School … two-time NEPSAC Finalist, two-time EIL Tournament Champion and three-time EIL League Champion in soccer … in 2021, was named to the EIL All-Conference, All-NEPSAC, Massachusetts All-State Prep School and Salem News All-Star teams … 2022 All-American.

Mia Lochhead

Position: Defender

Height: 5-6

Hometown: Southborough, Mass.

Club: NEFC

Before BC: Currently plays her club soccer for NEFC under Matt Jones … national quarterfinalist with the NEFC Girls Academy in 2022 … also played three years of soccer for Algonquin Regional High School, captaining the team as a senior … named a Central Mass District First Team All-Star , Mid-W League All-Star and All-State in 2021 … sister, Riley, played four years of soccer at Boston College and graduated from BC in 2021.

Olivia Shippee

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-11

Hometown: Central, NY

Club: Force FC

Before BC: Plays her club soccer for Force FC, earning NY State Cup Champions honors and participating in the National Cup in 2019… coached by Brendan Lawler, Mike Eckberg, Kevin McGee and Doug Stahl … plays soccer, basketball and softball for Monroe Woodbury High School, captaining all three teams … named 2022 All-American and 2022 Section 9 Elite 11 in soccer … also helped the team to three Section 9 Class AA Championships (2019, 2021, 2022) and the 2019 NY State Class AA title … two-time Section 9 Class AA Champion in softball and earned one Section 9 Class AA title in basketball … named 2022 First Team All-Section and Section 9 Elite 11 in softball.

Elly Slensky

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Hometown: Bala Cynwd, Pa.

Club: Penn Fusion

Before BC: Currently plays her club soccer for the Penn Fusion under Maddy Evans … also played for the FC Bucks and FC Delco … named to the 2021 ECNL All-Conference North Atlantic U16 First Team and the 2022 ECNL National Selection Game … also played for Lower Marion High School, captaining the Squad as a senior … 2022 All-American … two-time team MVP, two-time First Team All-Main Line, three-time First Team All-Central League.

Jada Tuffin

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Hometown: Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Club: Florida United

Before BC: Plays her club soccer for Florida United under Jerome Samuels … with Florida United, finished third at the 2021 GA National Championship, second at the 2022 GA National Championship and won a GA Champions Cup at IMG.

Delaney Van Pelt

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Club: Albion Hurricanes 05

Before BC: Plays her club soccer for Albion Hurricanes 05 under Rafa Brazo … five-year Captain … also plays soccer and runs track for Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart … named All-SPC in 2020-21 and 2021-22 … named to the TAPPS All- District Second Team in 2019-20 … brother, Billy, is on the Boston College football team.