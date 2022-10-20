Boston College Women’s Basketball Roster Breakdown: The Freshmen

With a roster entirely made up of juniors, sophomores, and freshmen, this year’s Boston College freshmen class is going to have an immediate impact for the Women’s basketball teams. Here’s a look at the team’s freshmen class…

#3 Ava McGee: McGee is a 5’10 guard out of Washington, DC. She was named to the DC All-State First-Team in 2018-19 and 2019-20. McGee is reportedly a fast and strong player, with a good capacity for rebounding and assisting on scoring plays.

#14 Kayla Lezama: Lezama is one of BC’s local recruits this year. She is a 5’11 guard who graduated from Nobles & Greenough, where she was Captain her senior season. She was a Boston Globe All-Star and Boston Herald Prep School All-Star in 2018-19. ESPN lists her as a 3 star recruit. Lezama is a solid 3 point shooter, which will come in handy for BC if she can find that groove again quickly in NCAA play.

#20 Taina Mair: Mair is one of BC’s standout freshman this year. She was the 2022 Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year for Massachusetts, and Honor she won after leading her school to a NEPSAC Class B Championship with a last second basket to cap off an undefeated season. She averaged 24.5 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, and 1.4 steals as a senior. Mair stands out as a player who, like Maria Gakdeng last season, could instantly become an impact player for the Eagles.

#30 T’Yana Todd: Todd, who is from Canada, is another freshman to keep an eye on this year. She played for Team Canada at the FIBA ​​U18 Women’s Americas Championship this summer, where she helped Canada finish second. She was named to the Tournament All-Star 5 team after leading Canada in scoring with 15.2 points per game and shooting 45.7% from behind the arc. Todd was also a 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game nominee. Like Mair, Todd could see significant playing time pretty quickly this season.

#43 Ally Carman: At 6’5, Carman brings some serious height to the BC roster. A 4 star Recruit who ESPN ranked as the 19th best center and 88th overall and Blue Star ranked 113th overall, Carman could also get some big minutes early. Her height should allow her to make a difference for BC on both offense and defense.