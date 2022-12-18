Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Orlando Magic (10-20) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (22-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at TD Garden. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and BSFL. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Magic
- The 119.1 points per game the Celtics average are 5.6 more points than the Magic give up (113.5).
- Boston has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.
- Orlando has an 8-12 record when giving up fewer than 119.1 points.
- The Magic score an average of 109.4 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
- Boston has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Celtics make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Boston has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Magic’s 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (46.8%).
- Orlando has put together a 7-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.8% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics get 30.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists from Jayson Tatum.
- Marcus Smart contributes with 3.1 boards and 7.3 assists per game in addition to his 11.6 PPG scoring average.
- The Celtics get 3.3 three-pointers per game out of Tatum.
- Smart averages 1.3 steals per game, while Tatum has 0.9 blocks per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero scores 21.6 points per game, while also pulling down 6.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.9 assists per game.
- Bol Bol is also good for 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
- Terrence Ross averages 1.6 three-pointers per game.
- Banchero averages 0.8 steals per game, and Bol records 1.7 blocks per game.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/7/2022
|
Sun
|
W 125-98
|
Away
|
12/10/2022
|
Warriors
|
L 123-107
|
Away
|
12/12/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 113-93
|
Away
|
12/13/2022
|
Lakers
|
W 122-118
|
Away
|
12/16/2022
|
Magic
|
L 117-109
|
Mold
|
12/18/2022
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Mold
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/7/2022
|
Clippers
|
W 116-111
|
Mold
|
12/9/2022
|
Raptors
|
W 113-109
|
Mold
|
12/11/2022
|
Raptors
|
W 111-99
|
Mold
|
12/14/2022
|
Hawks
|
W 135-124
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Celtics
|
W 117-109
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.