Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Orlando Magic (10-20) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (22-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at TD Garden. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and BSFL. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Magic

The 119.1 points per game the Celtics average are 5.6 more points than the Magic give up (113.5).

Boston has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.

Orlando has an 8-12 record when giving up fewer than 119.1 points.

The Magic score an average of 109.4 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

Boston has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The Celtics make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Boston has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Magic’s 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

Orlando has put together a 7-8 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics get 30.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists from Jayson Tatum.

Marcus Smart contributes with 3.1 boards and 7.3 assists per game in addition to his 11.6 PPG scoring average.

The Celtics get 3.3 three-pointers per game out of Tatum.

Smart averages 1.3 steals per game, while Tatum has 0.9 blocks per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero scores 21.6 points per game, while also pulling down 6.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.9 assists per game.

Bol Bol is also good for 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Terrence Ross averages 1.6 three-pointers per game.

Banchero averages 0.8 steals per game, and Bol records 1.7 blocks per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2022 Sun W 125-98 Away 12/10/2022 Warriors L 123-107 Away 12/12/2022 Clippers L 113-93 Away 12/13/2022 Lakers W 122-118 Away 12/16/2022 Magic L 117-109 Mold 12/18/2022 Magic – Mold 12/21/2022 Pacers – Mold 12/23/2022 Timberwolves – Mold 12/25/2022 Bucks – Mold 12/27/2022 Rockets – Mold 12/29/2022 Clippers – Mold

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2022 Clippers W 116-111 Mold 12/9/2022 Raptors W 113-109 Mold 12/11/2022 Raptors W 111-99 Mold 12/14/2022 Hawks W 135-124 Mold 12/16/2022 Celtics W 117-109 Away 12/18/2022 Celtics – Away 12/19/2022 Hawks – Away 12/21/2022 Rockets – Away 12/23/2022 Spurs – Mold 12/27/2022 Lakers – Mold 12/28/2022 Pistons – Away

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: