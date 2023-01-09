Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls 1/9/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics meet Monday in NBA action at the TD Center. The Chicago Bulls have won 8 of their last 11 games. The Boston Celtics have won 6 of their last 8 games.

The Chicago Bulls are averaging 115.1 points on 49 percent shooting and allowing 115.5 points on 47.7 percent shooting. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.4 points and 5 assists, while Zach LaVine is averaging 23.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic is the third double-digit scorer and Patrick Williams is grabbing 4.1 rebounds. The Chicago Bulls are shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc and 81.7 percent from the free throw line. The Chicago Bulls are allowing 37.2 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.4 rebounds per game.

The Boston Celtics are averaging 118.8 points on 47.9 percent shooting and allowing 113 points on 47 percent shooting. Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.8 points and 8.1 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown is averaging 27 points and 3.3 assists. Malcolm Brogdon is the third double-digit scorer and Marcus Smart is grabbing 3.4 rebounds. The Boston Celtics are shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc and 82.3 percent from the free throw line. The Boston Celtics are allowing 35.6 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games and 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall. The Celtics are 2-5-1 ATS in their last 8 games following an ATS loss and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The over is 7-2 in Bulls last 9 overall. The over is 12-5 in Celtics last 17 home games. The Bulls are 4-0 ATS in the last 4 meetings in Boston and 7-1 ATS in the last 8 meetings.

The Boston Celtics area is always going to be favored at home given how they’re playing overall, but they have been Shaky over the last couple of weeks and the Bulls are on a heater right now. The Bulls are winning out of nowhere, and they’re shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3 in their last 5 games. LaVine has played out of his mind the last few days. Give me the free points with the Bulls.