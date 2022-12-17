Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum OUT Sunday vs. Orlando Magic – NBA Tracker

DEC 17 JAYSON TATUM OUT VS. MAGIC

Boston Celtics star and MVP candidate Jayson Tatum will not play Sunday against the Orlando Magic due to personal reasons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tatum scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Friday’s loss against the Magic. He’s averaging 30.2 points per game this season.

DEC 15 STEPHEN CURRY OUT ‘A FEW WEEKS’

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be without reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry for “a few weeks,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

