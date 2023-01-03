Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum Judges if The Professor’s trick shots are NBA legal

The world of street ball trick shots and NBA basketball overlaps enough to not be two circles but more of a Venn Diagram given that the flashy plays that are the bread and butter of street ballers are not always something the rules of the NBA allow in regular season games.

Trick shots are usually allowed, carrying the ball, quite a bit less so in the eyes of the league, but do NBA players know what trick shots they can get away with in the Association? Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum recently linked up with iconic streetballer The Professor of And1 fame to try and see which of The Professor’s moves can fly in the NBA.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to see if Taco Jay knows his street ball moves and their legality in the league he plays in courtesy of the Professor Live YouTube channel.

