Boston Celtics Sign 5x NBA All-Star To A Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics are off to the best start in the NBA through their first 22 games (18-4).

After making the NBA Finals in 2022, they once again look like they will be a contender in 2023.

Veteran center Al Horford has been one of their most important players, with averages of 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists on 55.5% shooting from the field and 48.8% from the three-point range.

On Thursday, the team announced that they had signed the five-time NBA All-Star to a contract extension.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal was for two years, $20 million.

Woj’s first tweet: “Boston Celtics center Al Horford has agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension that ties him to the franchise through his 39th birthday, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN.”

Woj’s second tweet: “Horford, a five-time All-Star, will earn $26.5M this season — with the new deal beginning in 2023-2024. The extension eliminates the possibility of a repeat of 2019 when Horford left the Celtics for a more lucrative free agency offer.”

While he is getting up in age, this is a good move for the Celtics because they know they will have him on the roster for the foreseeable future.

They arguably have the best roster in the Eastern Conference, so keeping it together is very important.

Currently, they are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and have gone 14-1 in their last 15 games.

Horford is no longer a star, but a significant role player who helps make the team work.

The Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Miami Heat for the second consecutive game.