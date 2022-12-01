Boston Celtics Sign 5x NBA All-Star To A Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics are off to the best start in the NBA through their first 22 games (18-4).

After making the NBA Finals in 2022, they once again look like they will be a contender in 2023.

Veteran center Al Horford has been one of their most important players, with averages of 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists on 55.5% shooting from the field and 48.8% from the three-point range.

On Thursday, the team announced that they had signed the five-time NBA All-Star to a contract extension.

