Boston Celtics reserve forward Sam Hauser has become one of the NBA’s best shooters

For years now it seems as if the Boston Celtics have been searching for a knockdown shooter on the wing to draw attention away from star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It appears they have found their guy, former Virginia standout Sam Hauser.

The sharpshooting forward was signed to a multi-year deal this offseason. The club liked what Hauser showed it last season after being picked up by the Celtics as an undrafted free agent. After seeing what the New York native can do on the court with some confidence and regular run, 29 other teams are probably kicking themselves.

The Celtics put together a clip celebrating the growth of Hauser as a player who is already leaving a mark on games as he opens the floor for his teammates.

Take a look at it in the clip Embedded above!

