Boston Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla named NBA All-Star head Coach

Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics directs his team during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 16, 2023.

BOSTON, Mass. – Boston Celtics interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff will Coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Celtics clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference on Jan. 30 with a 36-15 overall record and owns the highest winning percentage in the NBA (.706). Boston ranks third in the NBA in points per game (117.8) and owns the highest plus/minus of any team while holding opponents to an average of 112.3 points per game.

Mazzulla becomes the eighth Coach in Celtics history to be given the Honor of coaching an NBA All-Star Game, joining: Brad Stevens (2017), Doc Rivers (2008, 2011), Chris Ford (1991), KC Jones (1984-1987 ), Bill Fitch (1982), Tom Heinsohn (1972-1974, 1976) and Red Auerbach (1957-1967).

This is only the third time in the last 24 seasons that an All-Star team will be guided by a first-year NBA head coach.

