Boston Celtics Featured in NBA’s ‘best games of 2022’ compilation

The 2022 calendar year was an absolutely wild ride for the Boston Celtics in terms of off-court issues. These issues ranged from trade Rumors sparked by Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant’s asking out of that organization to currently suspended Celtics head Coach Ime Udoka’s misconduct and the Fallout it subsequently caused.

There were setbacks from recoveries as we saw with starting center Robert Williams III, and players getting severely injured as we saw with vet forward Danilo Gallinari and his ACL tear in FIBA ​​World Cup Qualifier play, and we haven’t even Touched on what happened for Boston on the court last year.

Thankfully, we have the NBA for that, with the league having recently put together a Compendium of all the best games that took place in the 2022 Calendar year.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to see what the Association has assembled to such an end courtesy of their YouTube Channel, kicked off by your favorite basketball team.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

After a wild 2022, what can we expect from the Boston Celtics in 2023?

Larry Bird and Dennis Johnson’s secret pass with the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum’s top pregame fits with the Boston Celtics in 2022

How Ray Allen’s pregame routines fueled his Boston Celtics, NBA success

Should the Boston Celtics be in the hunt for a 3-and-D wing at the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long Accolades Races with Ethan Fuller

List

Robert Parish credits team-first play with the Boston Celtics of his era having so many Hall of Famers

List

Our 10 biggest Boston Celtics stories of 2022

List

Remembering Boston Celtics alumni who left us in 2022

List

New Bleacher Report 2023 NBA mock draft sees Boston Celtics select two wings and a point guard

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire