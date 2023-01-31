Boston Celtics Coaching Staff Heading To 2023 NBA All-Star Game

This season’s NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on February 19 in Salt Lake City.

With the league setting Sunday, February 5 as the cut-off date to determine the coaching staff for both teams based on the leading records in both the Eastern and Western Conference, the NBA has already decided one of the coaching staffs that will be in this year’s All-Star Game.

Following a loss by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics interim head Coach Joe Mazzlla and his coaching staff will Coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button