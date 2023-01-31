Boston Celtics Coaching Staff Heading To 2023 NBA All-Star Game

This season’s NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on February 19 in Salt Lake City.

With the league setting Sunday, February 5 as the cut-off date to determine the coaching staff for both teams based on the leading records in both the Eastern and Western Conference, the NBA has already decided one of the coaching staffs that will be in this year’s All-Star Game.

Following a loss by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics interim head Coach Joe Mazzlla and his coaching staff will Coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game this season.

NBA Communications: “Boston Celtics interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff will Coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.”

In the Western Conference, Denver Nuggets head Coach Michael Malone and his staff will likely be representing Team LeBron since the Nuggets own the best record in the West.

For Mazzulla, he becomes just the third Rookie head Coach to lead a team in the All-Star Game and this is quite the Honor for the Celtics.

Currently 36-15 on the season ahead of their Matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Boston owns the best record in the NBA and they will be looking to get back to the NBA Finals for the second time in as many seasons.

As far as Mazzulla’s interim tag goes, the Celtics have not said whether or not Ime Udoka will be returning to the organization, as he was suspended by Boston in the offseason for the entire year.

Being the front-runner for the NBA’s Coach of the Year, having the Celtics at the top of the league standings and now coaching in the All-Star Game though, Mazzulla will very likely be named the official head Coach of the team at some point ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Be sure to catch up on the newest Episode of The Fast Break Podcast Hosted by Fastbreak’s own Brett Siegel!

Streaming is Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episode every Friday.