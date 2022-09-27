Boston Celtics Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they finalized their training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh to the roster. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Jackson (6-8, 220), 27, has averaged 6.5 points (42.6% FG, 32.1% 3-PT, 79.9% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 18.7 minutes in 255 career games (61 starts) over five NBA seasons. He spent the 2021-22 season with two NBA call-ups to Boston and to Phoenix while playing for the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League where he averaged 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.33 steals while shooting 37.7 percent from three in 38 games.

Layman (6-8, 209), 28, has played in six NBA seasons split between Portland and Minnesota where he has appeared in 243 career games with averages of 4.8 points (46.0% FG, 30.0% 3-PT, 71.9% FT) and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. The Norwood, MA native was originally selected by the Orlando Magic with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft.

Samanic (6-10, 215), 22, spent last season playing for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G-League where he averaged 27.9 points (54.8% FG, 36.7% 3-PT, 87.0% FT), 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game. The 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by San Antonio has appeared in 36 career games in the NBA in San Antonio with career averages of 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Thomas (6-5, 185), 25, spent last season as one of the Celtics’ two-way players where he averaged 15.7 points (45.7% FG, 38.7% 3-PT, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.72 steals in 30.6 minutes per game for the Maine Celtics.Thomas also appeared in 12 games for the Celtics last season.

Valentine (6-4, 220), 28, has appeared in 256 career games in the NBA averaging 7.0 points (39.4% FG, 36.0% 3-PT, 78.7% FT), 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.8 minutes per game. The former 14th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft by Chicago spent last season split between Cleveland and Utah in the NBA while also spending time with the Maine Celtics in the NBA G-League. While in Maine, Valentine averaged 14.6 points (44.0% FG, 35.2% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games.

Vonleh (6-10, 257), 27, played last season for the Shanghai Dongfang Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association where he averaged 14.4 points (45.1% FG, 38.8% 3-PT, 71.6% FT), 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists , 1.75 steals and 1.32 blocks per game in 28 appearances. The former ninth overall pick by Charlotte in 2014 was born in Salem, MA and has appeared in 339 career NBA games split between Charlotte, Portland, New York, Minnesota, Chicago, Denver and Brooklyn.

Boston opens preseason action against the Hornets at TD Garden on Oct. 2, its first of four preseason contests.

WELL PLAYER POS HT/WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY YEARS 13 Malcolm Brogdon G 6-5/229 12/11/96 Virginia/USA 6 7 Jaylen Brown F 6-6/220 10/24/96 California/USA 6 20 JD Davison* G 6-3/195 10/03/02 Alabama/USA R 8 Danilo Gallinari F 6-10/233 08/08/88 Olimpia Milano/Italy 13 30 Sam Hauser F 6-8/215 12/08/97 Virginia/USA 1 42 Al Horford C 6-9/240 06/03/86 Florida/Dominican Republic 15 43 Justin Jackson F 6-8/220 03/28/95 North Carolina/USA 5 28 Mfiondu Kabengele* F/C 6-10/250 08/14/97 Florida State/Canada 2 40 Luke Kornet C 7-2/252 07/15/95 Vanderbilt/USA 5 26 Jake Layman F 6-8/209 03/07/94 Maryland/USA 6 11 Payton Pritchard G 6-2/190 01/28/98 Oregon/USA 2 99 Luka Samanic F 6-10/215 01/09/00 KK Olimpija/Croatia 2 36 Marcus Smart G 6-3/220 03/06/94 Oklahoma State/USA 8 0 Jayson Tatum F 6-8/210 03/03/98 Duke/USA 5 97 Brodrick Thomas G 6-5/185 01/28/97 Truman/U.S 2 45 Denzel Valentine G/F 6-4/220 11/16/94 Michigan State/USA 5 4 Noah Vonleh F/C 6-10/257 08/24/95 Indiana/USA 7 9 Derrick White G 6-4/195 07/02/94 Colorado/USA 5 12 Grant Williams F 6-6/236 11/30/98 Tennessee/USA 3 44 Robert Williams C 6-8/240 10/17/97 Texas A&M/USA 4