Three-time NBA Champion Boston Celtics alumnus Paul Silas has passed away at age 79 per the Boston Globe’s Bob Ryan, sending shockwaves through the wider Celtics alumni and NBA communities.

The Creighton standout played for Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Seattle SuperSonics organizations over the course of his career as a player beyond Boston, and the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and several other ball Clubs as a head or Assistant Coach over a three-decade career is on the other side of the clipboard. Silas’ Careers as a player and a Coach Touched the lives of many around the NBA community, many of whom took to social media to share Memories of the Arkansas native’s life.

Let’s take a look at what they had to say about the Celtics Champion forward.

