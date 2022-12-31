Boston Celtics alum Romeo Langford gets career high 23 points with San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics’ 14th overall selection of the 2019 NBA draft, Romeo Langford, has been doing well with his new team, the San Antonio Spurs, after having been dealt there in 2022 as part of the package of players and assets that brought Veteran guard Derrick White to the Celtics.

Most recently, the Indiana native put up a career-high 23 points along with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in just over 28 minutes of game time against the New York Knicks earlier this week, his latest big outing in a season marked with several of them to date.

Langford managed that stat line efficiently, shooting a sizzling 11-of-16 from the floor including 1-of-1 from beyond the arc with just 1 personal foul and turnover each.

To see Langford’s career night with San Antonio, check out the highlight clip put together by the folks at the Bllen YouTube channel.

