Boston Book Festival Returns with an in-person array of events

“I am excited to be Gathering in real life with fellow book lovers after a difficult, even surreal, two years,” Boston Book Festival founder Deborah Porter said in a press release. “This year’s festival has a slightly smaller footprint than our last live event in 2019, but we are still welcoming nearly 250 presenters to our venues.”

Speaker presentations will be held in multiple venues in Back Bay, including the Boston Public Library, Old South Church, Church of the Covenant, Goethe-Institut Boston, Boston Architectural College, and Room & Board Boston.

The Boston Book Festival Returns for the 14th year with its first in-person celebration since the COVID-19 Pandemic began. The festival features a kickoff address on Oct. 28, with a full day of free events and activities on Oct. 29, featuring an impressive lineup of authors dedicated to celebrating literature in all its forms.

Festival headliners were announced Friday and include New Yorker staff writer Patrick Radden Keefe (“Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks”), who will be giving the Friday night address on Oct. 28, “Wings of Fire” series author Assisted by T. Sutherlandand former US Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky (“Jersey Breaks: Becoming an American Poet”). Authors including MacArthur Fellow Yiyun Li (“The Book of Goose”), best-selling young-adult Fantasy author Kristin Cashore (“Seasparrow”), National Book Award-winning author Malinda Lo (“Last Night at the Telegraph Club”), and columnist Wajahat Ali (“Go Back to Where You Came From: and Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American”) will also make appearances.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more.

In addition to readings spanning genres like literary fiction to sci-fi to memoirs, the festival will feature a street fair, food trucks, live music, and activities for attendees of all ages. A full lineup of events will be released closer to the date. Organizers hope the festival will give Boston’s bibliophiles a place to connect with their favorite authors and fellow readers.

“Books have the ability to inspire us, move us to tears, make us laugh, and even change the trajectory of our lives,” the event’s Deputy director, Jessica Kent, said in a press release. “That’s why it’s so necessary to gather together as a community of readers, which is what we’ll do again in person at the Boston Book Festival this year.”

Maya Homan can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.