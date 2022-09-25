Bostian and Fernandez Goals Power Women’s Soccer Past Clarkson

Next Game: Well. 5 William Smith College 9/28/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 28 (Wed) / 4:00 PM Well. 5 William Smith College History

POTSDAM, NY – It was a pair of long-range efforts that got past the opposing goalkeeper that proved to be enough as the Ithaca College Women’s soccer team won its Liberty League opener 2-0 over Clarkson University on Saturday. The Bombers improve to 5-1-2 overall and 1-0 in conference action while Clarkson falls to 5-3-1 and 0-2 in the Liberty League.

With time about to expire before the Halftime break, Ithaca College Drew a free kick from about 22-yards outside of the box. The Bombers ran a set piece and Rosie Bostian produced a dipping shot that went just under the crossbar and into the back of the net to put her team up 1-0. It was the junior forward’s fourth goal this season.

The Golden Knights nearly got on the board in the 49thth minute with a Maddie Lopol header hitting the cross bar and Bouncing harmlessly out of bounds. The insurance effort for Ithaca finally came at the 72:26 mark as it was once again a long range shot that found the back of the net. Ava Detorie whipped in a switching cross that found Kaelyn Fernandez who drilled her shot from 20-yards out and into the right corner of the goal frame.

The Bombers put together their second-straight shutout with Grace Hickey once again in goal as the sophomore registered three saves in the win.

Next up, Ithaca College will host No. 5 William Smith in what will be a rematch of the 2021 Liberty League Championship. The Herons tied Skidmore 1-1 on Saturday and will take on IC at Carp Wood Field on Wednesday, September 28 at 4 pm

