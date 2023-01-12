Bosse football duo signs to play at Oakland City

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – Playing at the Collegiate level is a dream of many high school athletes. At Bosse High School on Wednesday, two members of the Bulldogs’ football team signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their Careers in college.

Bosse Athletes Keith Hall and Jaiden Thomas finalized their commitments to play at Oakland City University. Both are excited to be joining the Mighty Oaks’ new program, and they wanted to continue their football careers together.

“To be one of the first to ever play for the program means a lot to me because I can set a lot of standards here and start off a good career at Oakland City,” Hall said. “For me and JD to pick the same thing, we’ve been talking about it for weeks, so we already knew it was coming. It’s really fun to have somebody from my team and from my high school that I’ve been with for four years straight to come to play with me as well.”

“I talked to the coaches, and they gave me a visit there,” Thomas said. “My friend Keith’s going, and it’s close to home. We’re gonna be going down in history. We’re gonna be the first team there.”

Oakland City’s new Sprint football program will begin its inaugural season in the fall of 2023.

