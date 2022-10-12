Bosma Dental Becomes Presenting Sponsor of Huskie Soccer

DEKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University Athletics announced on Wednesday (Oct. 12) that Bosma Dental has become the presenting sponsor of Huskie men’s and women’s soccer.

“We are thrilled to support NIU Athletics,” said Drs. Kellen and Ramona Bosma. “Both our kids are active in sports, and we are really excited to partner with NIU soccer! This sponsorship is about our support for the soccer programs at NIU and also the healthy impact athletics has on a community. It teaches teamwork, hard work, and dedication. We are hoping for a great year for these programs. Go Huskies!”

“I’m delighted to have Bosma Dental coming aboard,” said NIU men’s soccer head Coach Ryan Swan . “It is the Swan Family dentist of choice, so I am very happy that they are getting involved with our program. I know they are a big soccer family; we have seen them out at games for years and we are really happy that it is now a formal partnership.”

“We’re extremely grateful to Bosma Dental for their support of the program,” said NIU Women’s soccer head Coach Michael O’Neill . “We look forward to working with them and hopefully this encourages other local businesses to get involved and support our programs.”

Located in Sycamore, Bosma Dental, led by Drs. Kellen and Ramona Bosma, is a general dental practice that serves DeKalb, Sycamore and the surrounding communities, providing a wide range of dental services from Cosmetic Enhancements and implant dentistry to Esthetic fillings and crowns.

The NIU men’s soccer team will return to action on Wednesday night, Oct. 12, when it hosts Northwestern at 7 pm at the NIU Soccer Complex. Next up for the Huskie Women’s soccer team is a trip to Buffalo to face the Bulls on Thursday, Oct. 13, before they return home to host Kent State on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m