Boscov’s sets goal of $1M for Charity with Friends Helping Friends event Wednesday | News, Sports, Jobs

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Boscov’s is excited to announce a $1 million goal for Charity as it celebrates its 26th Friends Helping Friends event Wednesday.

“Throughout our 49 stores, 3,000 nonprofit organizations have been working hard to distribute shopping passes giving their supporters a 25% discount on almost everything we sell,” said Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO. “Now, more than ever, we need the services that these Charities provide in all of our communities.”

The 25% off, one-day event represents Boscov’s biggest sale of the year and has become an annual occasion many use to do their holiday shopping and support their favorite Charity at the same time. In addition to the largest discount of the year, all Boscov’s stores will offer extended store hours from 8 am to 11 pm

“This event has developed into a wonderful opportunity for both our customers and nonprofit partners, and we believe the $1 million goal is realistic,” Boscov said.

Details of the 26th Annual Friends Helping Friends are as follows:

Shopping Discount: 25% off lowest sale prices

Where: In-store only

Register to win: A $100 Boscov’s gift card (one Winner per store)

How: Customers Donate $5 to a participating nonprofit and receive a 25% off shopping pass at any time, including in-store on the day of the event.

Based in Reading, Pennsylvania, Boscov’s operates 49 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio. It is the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain. Boscov’s is now celebrating its 108th year as a full-line, full-service department store.

To learn more, visit www.boscovs.com