Born by The Cradle – Golf Course Industry

So close.

There it goes… hahaha, off the green.

Oh-oh-OHHHHH! That’s a Massive roar, crescendoing for a hole-in-one!

It’s the middle of December. Laughter rings and smiles are as bright as the sun Shining across Thistle Dhu and The Cradle at Pinehurst Resort. The music is upbeat. You can see, hear and feel lasting relationships forming across the resort. As if to illustrate the point, a Tam o’shanter-topped elderly man walks gingerly arm-in-arm with his adorable lady and they pause to gaze across these adjacent courses, enjoying the action. In this fate-filled moment, infused with everything the Green Start Academy at Pinehurst is meant to be, how can these people be anything but together? Built on industry bonds and supported by gracious hosts, the annual event fortifies and boosts the careers of talented assistant superintendents.

Oh sorrow. There was a Massive power outage prior to the Gathering and a few logistical hiccups.

Oh sorrow. Some people had to change plans.

Oh sorrow. There were a few awkward, quiet moments before Strangers became friends.

Here’s the awesome thing: the people in this industry lean on each other and embrace Solving problems to find a way forward. Why else choose a career in a sport that was designed to challenge you? A sport that takes but is endlessly giving?

With a diverse group of attendees hailing from Scotland, Canada, England, and throughout the United States, 50 exceptional men and women worked hard, demonstrated potential, applied to be part of the Green Start Academy and were selected to participate from over 120 candidates. Pinehurst elegantly hosted the career-building camaraderie, with exceptional service provided by the entire staff, from the shuttle drivers (Hi Glen! Hi Bill!) to reception through the catering staff. Pinehurst No. 2 superintendent John Jeffreys and Pinehurst No. 4 superintendent Logan Murphy were a constant presence representing the host venue and also serving as mentors.

The Mentors were involved in discussion panels and presented various sessions on the basics of creating a budget, managing course construction and team building. Alongside Jeffreys and Murphy, Mentors included Desert Mountain’s Todd BohnGrandfather Golf & Country Club’s John CunninghamTroon’s Matt FauerbachLakeside Golf Club’s Robert HertzingPhiladelphia Cricket Club’s Dan MeersmanTroon Country Club’s Seth Miller and Four Seasons Orlando’s Stephen Tucker. Their collective experience is remarkable, and the participants were grateful for the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business.

Dr. Devon Carroll presented on diversity and inclusion, with a research-based focus on engaging women in the turf industry. Carol Rau led a series of sessions about career building, covering everything from tactical interview skills to understanding the hiring audience. Both women also helped moderate the panels and the event would not have been the same without them. Pinehurst director of golf course and grounds management Bob Farren made an impact and a meaningful address to the participants before they teed off at The Cradle.

The triumvirate sponsoring the event was John Deere, Rain Bird and Envu, represented by Kim Ehasz (respectfully referenced as the quarterback!); Tony Whelan and Porter Groves; and Mark Ford, respectively. It was clear how much care and effort went into this event, lifting the industry through Guiding and investing in the next generation of superintendents.

For all the guidance given and technical know-how shared, it was also clear that succeeding in this industry is not about growing grass. It’s a given that those who can – and there are plenty who do – will figure out that part of things. Excelling in the upper echelons of golf course maintenance requires being a person who can inspire and work with others. It requires a character that is respected, a grit that is pronounced and the willingness to take responsibility. Every attendee has the potential to achieve. They now have multiple Mentors ready to assist them. Let’s hope everyone enjoys, remembers and makes the most of these hard-earned fate-filled moments.

Lee Carr is a Northeast Ohio-based Writer and Golf Course Industry senior contributing writer.

Top tips

From start to finish, great advice was shared at the 2022 Green Start Academy as the speakers boldly and confidently articulated the good ideas. Here are a few to remember:

Work somewhere where you love to live

Don’t allow negative behavior to infect your staff

Distributors and sales representatives should bring you solutions, not just products.

Document project work with photos.

The role of a leader is to create an environment where great ideas can happen

Recommended Reading

Property stakeholders are seeking to hire superintendents who demonstrate leadership, integrity, teamwork and being a lifelong learner, along with a few other desirable intangibles. One of the best ways to continue learning is through reading and these books were recommended.

“Managing Up” by Mary Abbajay

“Suddenly in Charge” by Roberta Matuson

“Emotional Intelligence 2.0” by Travis Bradberry & Jean Greaves

“Start with Why” by Simon Sinek

“Unreasonable Hospitality” by Will Guidara

“Who Moved My Cheese?” by Spencer Johnson

How to apply

Are you or someone you know interested in attending the 18th Green Start Academy? The application period opens in the summer. Follow @greenstartacdmy on Twitter and connect online with the sponsors and Golf Course Industry for details.