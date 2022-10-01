Borguet Rushes for Two Touchdowns, Football Falls to No. 11/10 Holy Cross, 30-21

Next Game: at Cornell 10/7/2022 | 7:00 pm ET ESPNU WRCA 1330 AM, 106.1 FM, 92.9 FM-HD2 October 07 (Fri) / 7:00 pm ET at Cornell

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Senior running back Aidan Borguet ran for a pair of touchdowns, and senior quarterback Charlie Dean threw for another, but Harvard University football fell to No. 11/10 Holy Cross, 30-21, on Saturday afternoon at Harvard Stadium.

The Crimson (2-1) took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter on Borguet’s two touchdown runs, remained within 17-14 at halftime, and kept within 24-21 in the third quarter following a touchdown connection between Dean and senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly before the nationally ranked Crusaders (5-0) made two field goals in the fourth quarter to hold off a comeback attempt from Harvard.

Harvard Highlights

Senior running back Aidan Borguet ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. They tallied his fourth and fifth rushing scores of the season and fifth and sixth touchdowns overall. Borguet has scored a touchdown in all three of the Crimson’s games in 2022 and tallied two scores for the second time this year.

How It Happened

Senior Jack Bill began the game with a 60-yard kickoff return, but the Crimson was unable to convert on a 37-yard field goal attempt on its opening drive. Senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly made a 12-yard catch on a fourth-and-seven play to keep the drive alive.

Harvard answered less than three minutes later as a senior running back Aidan Borguet scored on a seven-yard touchdown run, tying the score at 7-7 with 4:46 left in the first quarter. A 55-yard pitch-and-catch from the senior quarterback Charlie Dean to sophomore wide receiver Ledger Hatch set up the score. The Crimson went five plays and 75 yards in 2:18 on the drive.

The Crusaders knotted the score at 14-14 with 4:33 to play until Halftime as Sluka connected with Ayir Asante on a 53-yard touchdown.

Holy Cross tacked on a 25-yard field goal with 1:35 left in the second quarter to move ahead 17-14 with the Harvard defense keeping the Crusaders out of the end zone on a short field. After the visitors took over on the 23-yard line and advanced the ball to the five, Harvard tallied three consecutive plays of no gain or a loss. Senior defensive lineman Truman Jones posted a sack and tackle for loss on back-to-back plays to force the field goal attempt.

Harvard cut into the Holy Cross lead as Dean connected with Wimberly for a 19-yard touchdown, bringing the Crimson within 24-21 with 8:32 left in the third quarter. The Crimson drove eight plays and 77 yards in 2:58 for the score. A 35-yard pass from Dean to junior tight end Tim Dowd helped put Harvard in position for the TD.

Ng connected on a 49-yard field goal with 1:24 to play to put the Crusaders up two scores at 30-21.

Game Notes and Quotes

Harvard moved to 45-26-2 all-time vs. Holy Cross, including an 18-7 mark under Tim Murphy The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football.

The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football. The Crimson moved to 49-15 in the month of October since 2006.

Harvard is now 458-228-34 all-time at Harvard Stadium and 45-12 since 2010.

Overall, Harvard’s all-time record is now 889-406-50.

Harvard scored points for the 231 St consecutive game.

consecutive game. “I thought we did well, and our players did a really good job, we just made too many mistakes. I give Holy Cross credit for that. We have a great coaching staff and great players, so we have the opportunity to fix those Mistakes .” – Tim Murphy

“There are absolutely positives we can take out of this game. They are a ranked team, so we had to make some adjustments, but overall, we played hard.” – Truman Jones

“Playing better should be part of our nature at this point. It is early in the season, and we do have to work out a few kinks, but that is no excuse. We still have to show up on all fronts.” – Aidan Borguet

Next Up

Harvard Returns to Ivy League play when it plays in a nationally televised game at Cornell on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:00 pm (ESPNU) in Ithaca, New York, at Schoellkopf Field.