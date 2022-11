The Plainview ISD Golf Facility currently under construction recently received a large donation from the Plainview High School Golf Booster Club.

The donation is a TrackMan Simulator that will be installed in the new building following its completion. The Simulator being given is valued at approximately $50,000. The donation will also include the equipment, hitting bay, projectors and software needed for the Simulator to function.

“We really appreciate the golf booster club for donating the TrackMan simulator,” said Superintendent HT Sanchez during a regularly scheduled school board meeting last Thursday.

The Simulator is designed to enhance the indoor golf training experience with a combination of Radar and camera tracking to improve swings.

“It’s a state-of-the-art piece of equipment,” Sanchez said.

This simulator will be installed once the building is complete. As of right now, the completion date for the project is set for the new year before the kids come back from Christmas break. The original expected completion date for the project was set for Christmas time, according to Herald archives.

The walls are up on the building, according to Sanchez, and the next step is to spray foam the building.

The golf facility under construction is a project that was introduced in August. The $208,692 project is meant to provide a space for the men’s and women’s golf teams to practice and call their own. The layout for the facility is similar to that of Lubbock Cooper High School.