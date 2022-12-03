Boost for children’s literature as Enoma unveils 3 books – New Telegraph

It was a Gathering of like minds, educationists, book lovers, literary enthusiasts, friends, family and well wishers, as three books written by Mrs. Bridget Enoma, were launched recently in Lagos. The public presentation of the books, comprising; Number Work, Letters Work and Creative Art and Colouring, was part of the author’s birthday celebration. Speaking at the event, Enoma said she decided to use her many years’ expertise as a teacher and educationist, to bring out books that would not only enlighten children but also assist in their day to day learning.

“When I was a teacher many years ago, I saw a lot of books that were used to teach children especially the little children of early years. ”Most of these books had Mistakes and most didn’t even follow the Lagos State scheme of teaching. So I sat down one day and said to myself, if only there could be a perfect book to guide a child while learning even without the assistance of parents or teachers because we all know children use a lot of their imagination. ”All these prompted me to write a book that would have more of a pictorial effect to assist children while learning.

But with finan-write the book those years ago; and then being a head teacher for about six years, I was opportune to see many more books so I decided to bring back my dream of writing a book. I started taking notes and jotting things I’d want to use in making my books better. Furthermore, she noted; “Now as a co-school owner with my husband, the zeal of writing came back and I wasn’t held back by financial constraints anymore.” According to her, she researched a lot and found out a lot about the early years for children and a lot about education and writing for children.

“I also spoke to a lot of educationists; Dr. Owolabi, my consultant, who was also very helpful, and many others. I’m very happy today that the books are being launched. I have three books out today and a few others coming out soon. “I have a lot of people to thank, from my husband, who always guided me every step of the way and my consultant.” On what she loves most about the book, she said: “It is the easy and colorful effect it has because I know children will love it as well as their parents.” She also spoke of her expectations for the books and writing many more books not just for the early years but for elementary pupils.

“My expectations for this book are high because I know that God who started it by giving me the vision to write the book will keep strengthening me and the book will go places. I still have many more ideas for books, as at now going back is not an option rather going high and higher is my aim. I will still launch many more books by the Grace of God.”

The educationist also disclosed that the journey of “giving the book a name was an exciting one. Marvelous is a name that I feel represents not only the book but my brand. I associate the name a lot with the book and I know anyone who comes across the book would also find it marvelous.” Her husband, Dr. Peter Enoma, in his speech, thanked everyone who was present at the event while recounting the journey of writing the books and then being able to launch them, adding that “Mrs. Bridget Enoma had a vision many years ago and today she had brought that vision to life not for herself but for every child because we all know that the early years are the best foundation of every child’s education. “One thing is to have a vision and another thing is to bring it to life, today this books showcase Mrs. Enoma’s many years of experience and background as an educationist with a great understanding of children.

”I can proudly say I was part of this journey from the very beginning, through research, meetings and even when she would want to give up I always encouraged her to keep the fire burning.” These books, he further stated, “are children’s books, and children’s books are supposed to be colorful, exciting and Montessori inclined for easy understanding by the children as they are easily fascinated with what they see and colors is one of those things that keep them engaged and interested in a book. When a book is not colorful children are not interested.

“One aspect I find interesting is the simplicity of the presentation, there are books you go through and wonder if they were even written for children but when you look at these books you will see a clear difference because she has made them so Montessori inclined so that children can work on their own thinking they are playing not knowing they are actually reading.

”I believe education should be interesting most especially for the early years, it shouldn’t be a tough task and these books will draw children’s attention.” He further stated that parents who come across these books would find not only them interesting but also books that would develop their children as a good guide to their early years.” He also expressed appreciation to those people who are part of the success story of the books and launch. “I want to thank a few people who made this journey a success, for their interest when I informed them about the books both morally, financially and otherwise. I call him a father, Chief (Dr.) Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu, a supporter of education, Rasaq Olusola Ajala, Executive Chairman Odi-Olowo/ Ojuwoye LCDA, a man of the people and many of my friends for their unwavering support.”

