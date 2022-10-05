Boone volleyball splits with Carroll, football’s tough schedule continues

The Toreadors had one tough opponent after another this week no matter the sport. (Note: Events covered Sept. 27 – Oct. 3.)

Football (0-6)

After finding some rhythm two weeks ago, the Toreadors followed up with a 42-0 loss to Carlisle (5-1) on Friday.

While the scoreboard wasn’t able to reflect progress for the entire offense, Easton Klein walked away with one of the highlights of the season on a 51-yard catch on a pass from Jake Judge. That’s the second-longest play for Boone this season, but unfortunately accounted for nearly half the team’s yards, as the Wildcat defense clamped down elsewhere.

Boone has had a tough go of it in recent weeks with consecutive meetings with Carlisle, Norwalk (4-2) and Humboldt (6-0). And now on Friday, a fourth playoff-eying Squad Bondurant-Farrar (5-1) comes to town.

The Bluejays are coming off a 70-0 win over Perry (1-6), making light work of that defense even without leading tailback Titus Cram not suiting up for the game. It’s uncertain if he is gearing up for Friday’s game at Goeppinger Field, but a third straight by over 40 points against Boone is on the line for Bondurant.

Volleyball (10-17)

Over at the Saturday tournament in Jefferson, the Toreadors walked out of the gym with an 0-4 mark. That tough string came against Greene County (12-6), Pella Christian (15-9), South Hardin (20-7) and Carroll (8-18.) Only the latter took three sets.

But before losing to Carroll in a tiebreak, the two conference foes squared up on Sept. 27 in Boone’s gym where the Toreadors reigned Supreme for a 3-1 win.

That fiery conference win was led by Hannah Chesnut who was perfect at the service line on all 14 attempts, notching one ace. Her 29 assists were also among her best marks of the year, getting Brenna Vote the ball for 11 kills, closely followed by Erin Ades and Natalee Danner with 10 apiece. Maggie Johnston and Savannah Paul also made some noise with three blocks.

Cross Country

Up against thick competition in North Polk on Monday — mainly the Comets themselves who had all top five boy finishers — Boone turned in a sixth place performance as a team among nine schools.

Overall a slower trail than most, Nathaniel Winter was the first Toreador to cross the proverbial tape. He placed 33rd overall with a time of 19 minutes 6 seconds, a few ticks behind his time in Ogden the previous week. The next five times for Boone all grouped within the top 45.

The girls team also saw a slight drop in time, but Kaylee Chesnut was once again near the top of the pack at 22:17 for 12th place.