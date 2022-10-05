Boone volleyball splits with Carroll, football’s tough schedule continues

The Toreadors had one tough opponent after another this week no matter the sport. (Note: Events covered Sept. 27 – Oct. 3.)

Football (0-6)

After finding some rhythm two weeks ago, the Toreadors followed up with a 42-0 loss to Carlisle (5-1) on Friday.

While the scoreboard wasn’t able to reflect progress for the entire offense, Easton Klein walked away with one of the highlights of the season on a 51-yard catch on a pass from Jake Judge. That’s the second-longest play for Boone this season, but unfortunately accounted for nearly half the team’s yards, as the Wildcat defense clamped down elsewhere.

Boone's Easton Klein lines up against Carlisle on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Goeppinger Field in Boone.

Boone has had a tough go of it in recent weeks with consecutive meetings with Carlisle, Norwalk (4-2) and Humboldt (6-0). And now on Friday, a fourth playoff-eying Squad Bondurant-Farrar (5-1) comes to town.

The Bluejays are coming off a 70-0 win over Perry (1-6), making light work of that defense even without leading tailback Titus Cram not suiting up for the game. It’s uncertain if he is gearing up for Friday’s game at Goeppinger Field, but a third straight by over 40 points against Boone is on the line for Bondurant.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button