Boone County Week 5 football Roundup

Boone County Week 5 football Roundup

There are eight Boone County high school football teams, and six of them won on Friday night.

There was no bigger win than Rock Bridge, which claimed a key CMAC win over Helias. Hickman also got into the win column for the first time with a solid win over Smith-Cotton.

Southern Boone, Hallsville and Father Tolton all won their respective games by multiple scores. Tolton had a county-high this week, scoring 63 points in a Homecoming romp of Bishop DuBourg.

However, there are also no more unbeaten teams in the county. Centralia fell for the first time this season to Monroe County. Battle also fell to North County.

Here’s what happened in Week 5 of football action across Boone County on Friday.

Boone County football Week 5 Roundup

Rock Bridge 31, Helias 20: Leading 24-20, the Bruins faced fourth and nine at the Midway point of the fourth quarter. Needing a decisive score, Rock Bridge faked a punt to set up first and goal. Cooper Myers ran it in from the one to make it a two-score game and seal the win. Tomisaac Johnson’s rushing touchdown made it 24-7 in the first half, as the Bruins took a commanding lead in the CMAC standings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button