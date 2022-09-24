Boone County Week 5 football Roundup

There are eight Boone County high school football teams, and six of them won on Friday night.

There was no bigger win than Rock Bridge, which claimed a key CMAC win over Helias. Hickman also got into the win column for the first time with a solid win over Smith-Cotton.

Southern Boone, Hallsville and Father Tolton all won their respective games by multiple scores. Tolton had a county-high this week, scoring 63 points in a Homecoming romp of Bishop DuBourg.

However, there are also no more unbeaten teams in the county. Centralia fell for the first time this season to Monroe County. Battle also fell to North County.

Here’s what happened in Week 5 of football action across Boone County on Friday.

Boone County football Week 5 Roundup

Rock Bridge 31, Helias 20: Leading 24-20, the Bruins faced fourth and nine at the Midway point of the fourth quarter. Needing a decisive score, Rock Bridge faked a punt to set up first and goal. Cooper Myers ran it in from the one to make it a two-score game and seal the win. Tomisaac Johnson’s rushing touchdown made it 24-7 in the first half, as the Bruins took a commanding lead in the CMAC standings.

Hickman 38, Smith-Cotton 26: Jacob Brown scored two touchdowns for Hickman on the night as the Kewpies finally got into the win column on the 2022 season. Hickman led 30-12 at halftime. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday scored two touchdowns, passing for one and throwing for another, as he passed for 199 yards and ran for 30 more yards. The Hickman defense held Smith-Cotton to 0 for 5 on fourth down attempts.

Southern Boone 49, Versailles 7: A 21-point second quarter pushed the Eagles to a win in a game that ended in less than two hours. Kellen Ash scored on a 71-yard touchdown and Austin Evans hit Chase Morris on a short pass for an eight-yard touchdown. Linebacker Hayden Endsley returned an interception 41 yards for a score to put an exclamation point on the first half.

Father Tolton 63, Bishop Dubourg 0: Quarterback Jake Ryan decimated the Dubourg defense with five first-half touchdowns, as Cameron Lee punctuated the first half with a 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown. The Trailblazers got two other first-half scores from James Lee, who returned two punts for touchdowns in the second quarter. Sam Ryan scored the last Tolton touchdown of the night.

North County 48, Battle 44: Battle cut the North County lead to 42-38 in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans’ defense couldn’t hold. A NCHS touchdown with under two minutes left made it a 10-point deficit for Battle. Justin Goolsby threw a touchdown to Daqual Wright to make it a four-point game with under two minutes to go, but the Spartans couldn’t get another chance.

Harrisburg 14, Salisbury 12: A late Salisbury score cut the Harrisburg lead to just two, but the Bulldogs were able to close out the win by running out the clock. Harrisburg quarterback Trace Combs hit Austin Darwent for a 65-yard touchdown late in the first half for the deciding score. Anthony Alicea scored on a two-yard run for the first score of the game in the first quarter.

Monroe City 28, Centralia 7: The last unbeaten in the county fell Friday night. Monroe City held the Panthers’ offense in check as Centralia finished 3 of 9 on third down conversions and 1 of 4 on fourth downs. Kyden Wilkerson finished with 136 rushing yards, but Monroe City held Central to 2 of 11 passing.

Hallsville 44, Eldon 12: Hallsville ran away with a 32-point win with two 22-point halves as Hallsville quarterback Colton Nichols led the way. They ran for three touchdowns in the first half as Hallsville led 22-6 at halftime.

Other mid-Missouri high school football scores

Capital City 28, Jefferson City 7

Camdenton 31, West Plains 14

Rolla 55, Hillcrest 20

Kirksville 41, Marshall 17

Blair Oaks 52, Boonville 13

Hannibal 49, Mexico 8

Osage 54, California 30

Moberly 28, Fulton 14

Hermann 38, Owensville 16

Louisiana 32, South Callaway 28

North Callaway 34, Mark Twain 22

Marceline 14, Fayette 12

Bowling Green 74, Montgomery County 0

Russellville 42, Scotland County 13

Wellington-Napoleon 30, Tipton 29

Westran 39, Paris 8

St. James 54, Cuba 6

Wright City 41, Van-Far 28

Cole Camp 42, Slater 14

Confluence Prep 26, MMA 6