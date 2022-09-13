Boone County high school football takeaways from Week 3

After Week 3 in Boone County high school football, some major players are starting to separate themselves as the stars.

For example, Southern Boone’s quarterback-wide receiver combination is one of the best in the county. Cameron Lee and James Lee are two of the best big-play threats out there. Rock Bridge’s offense is a thing of beauty as the players begin to pick it up more and more.

Here are a few takeaways from what was a successful week in Boone County high school football.

About the Evans-Morris connection …

There’s something to be said for a good quarterback-receiver combination. It can be an X-factor that wins games.

In Ashland, the Eagles have exactly that.

Southern Boone quarterback Austin Evans (18) catches the snap for a play. Evans threw four touchdowns in the Eagles' 29-28 win over California on Sept. 9, 2022.

Southern Boone quarterback Austin Evans and receiver Chase Morris have combined for six touchdowns in three games. A nice, even average of two touchdowns per game, which is on pace for 18 for the season.

Why is that connection so successful through three games? According to Eagles head Coach Mark Ross, it’s simply the understanding between the two.

“I would describe them as always on the same page,” Ross told the Tribune in a text. “No matter what the defense throws at them they have this uncanny ability to know what the other is going to do and they both go out and make great plays.”

What works well between the two is Morris’ ability to create. When Evans gets him the ball, Morris can work around defenders. He’s slippery, which is a trait that makes him dangerous on screens or when Defenders make the unfortunate decision of playing a few yards off of him.

Southern Boone player raises his helmet during kickoff at a game against the California Pintos on Sept. 9, 2022 at Southern Boone High School in Ashland.

Evans is also a player that bided his time well as the backup to Hayden Steelman last year. Evans has taken well to Ross’ new system, which adds a passing Flair to the Eagles’ offense that compliments the running game.

Jacob Bowles is a tough back to bring down. It’s not easy to go back and forth between dragging down a rugged running back and trying to tackle a shifty receiver.

