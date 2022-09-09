Boone County high school football preview, predictions for Week 3

Through two games, there are two Boone County high school football teams winning the turnover battle.

Their results are indicative of that.

Centralia and Southern Boone have a plus-2 turnover margin, meaning they’ve forced two more turnovers than they’ve given away. The next closest team is Hallsville, which sits at an even zero.

The Panthers surged ahead by winning the turnover margin last weekend against Hallsville. Even though Centralia had two giveaways, the CHS defense rallied with an impressive four turnovers of its own.

Southern Boone has been consistent in its ability to force turnovers, too.

The Eagles have recorded a fumble and an interception in each of their two games while giving the ball away just twice.

Forcing a turnover isn’t always something the defense can take credit for. If a receiver can’t properly catch a ball or if the weather conditions make handling the ball more difficult, that’s just a very opportune circumstance.

What is on the defense is taking advantage of the opportunity to create a turnover.

This is noteworthy considering how other teams across Boone County are giving the ball away more than they can force takeaways.

Player of the week: Centralia RB Kyden Wilkerson

The Tribune’s Week 2 Boone County football player of the week put up perhaps one of the most impressive stat lines we could see all season long.

Centralia defeated Hallsville 26-20, and a big reason why — maybe the reason — was running back Kyden Wilkerson. The senior ran the ball 29 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he recorded five tackles and forced a fumble that resulted in a turnover.

Centralia ran 57 Offensive plays against Hallsville. Wilkerson’s 29 touches meant he was the focal point on more than half of the Panthers’ Offensive plays.

Coincidentally, Wilkerson earned close to the same proportion of votes in our player of the week poll, as 49% of Voters cast their decision for Wilkerson.

His play on the field showed a handful of attributes, none bigger than his toughness.

“He’s a tough kid,” Centralia head Coach Tyler Forsee said. “He’s a wrestler. He’s tough. He can handle it.”

Wilkerson has been a three-year starter for the Panthers, and he’s already ridden a wave.

He’s been a part of the Centralia Squad that began its season 7-0 in 2020. He was also a part of the 2021 Panthers’ team that took a beating early on in the season, only to rebound and finish the regular season with a winning record.

The 2022 edition of Centralia is one that’s kept the edge it found in the latter half of 2021.

“We’re ready to play,” Wilkerson said. “We’re Centralia’s tradition, and it’s back.”

When Centralia needed a play, Wilkerson was there. Be it on offense or defense, he was almost a one-man show against Hallsville.

However, they weren’t. He had a team behind him he was determined to make plays for.

That determination is carrying over into Week 3 against Palmyra, where Wilkerson has lofty goals for his Panthers.

“Shut ’em out,” Wilkerson said. “We want Donuts on film.”

Week 3 Game Predictions

Battle @ Helias

The Spartans are just unlucky to start the season. Battle has the Offensive Firepower to keep up with most teams, but the defensive struggles have held the team back. It doesn’t get any easier with CMAC favorite Helias.

The Pick: Helias

Hickman @ Capital City

Through two games, Hickman has struggled to get his offense going. While Capital City’s defense has been suspect, the Cavaliers’ offense improved from Week 1 to Week 2. The Kewpies’ defense will have to step up, along with its offense.

The Pick: Capital City

Jefferson City @ Rock Bridge

After stumbling in Week 1, the Bruins put it together in Week 2 with exciting play designs and electric play on both sides of the ball. Jefferson City allowed 53 points in a loss to Hannibal. The Rock Bridge offense might have to outpace the Jays’ offense.

The Pick: Rock Bridge

Father Tolton @ Louisiana

The ‘Blazers lost a Heartbreaker last week against Putnam County. In Tolton’s first two games, it led 21-12 and 21-7. Louisiana has allowed 108 points in two games, giving Tolton a chance to be consistently productive.

The Pick: Father Tolton

Boonville @ Hallsville

After running into a wall against Centralia, Hallsville will have a chance to right the ship at home. The Hallsville defense might need to come up with a stop or two, and the offense needs to recapture the magic it had in Week 1 against Palmyra.

The Pick: Hallsville

Palmyra @ Centralia

The Panthers proved their defense was a power last week as it stymied Hallsville. Centralia’s offense got the job done, and will have another chance to do so against a Palmyra team that allowed 58 points to Hallsville in Week 1.

The Pick: Centralia

California @ Southern Boone

Southern Boone’s defense held Mexico to just six points last week, and will have its hands full this weekend. California scored 95 combined points in Weeks 1 and 2, but the Eagles have shown they can win defensive struggles and stay in striking distance during a shootout.

The Pick: Southern Boone

Harrisburg @ Marceline

Marceline won last year’s matchup. However, the Tigers are moving on after head coach Mark Ross departed to Southern Boone. Marceline has scored 27 points combined in her first two games. Harrisburg’s defense might have to win this one.

The Pick: Marceline

