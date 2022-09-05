Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees • Current Publishing

The Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame presented its 2022 inductee class ceremony in mid-July, and Zionsville Residents George Johnson and Mick Pyle were among the 11 former players honored.

Pyle was the leading scorer for the 1972 Zionsville Community High School boys basketball team, which finished 17-6. Pyle is the fifth all-time leading scorer in ZCHS history.

Johnson, meanwhile, was Zionsville’s leading scorer in 1965 and is fourth on the Eagles’ all-time scoring list.

Besides Johnson and Pyle, eight others were inducted into the Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame. They were Dick Bramblett, Mike Caldwell and Jamie Sloan, all of whom played for Lebanon High School, along with Byron Linton of Thorntown and Tom Wethington of Granville Wells.

In addition, Bennie Devol, Lebanon; Frank “Doc” Little, Lebanon; Byron Linton, Thorntown; and Kent Poole, Western Boone, were all posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

The countywide Basketball Hall of Fame is a depository of history and of accomplished Boone County basketball players, coaches and supportive enthusiasts/visionaries as inductees. The history includes 12 schools, both active and those now closed.

The Hall of Fame also provides annual Scholarships to Boone County graduating senior basketball athletes, male and female, who will attend a college, university or other secondary educational facility. To date, 17 Scholarships have been awarded.

This year, seven Boone County Seniors were each awarded $500 scholarships. They were Christopher Spillman, Zionsville High School; Tennye Mylin and Zavior Gibson, both of Traders Point Christian School; Alexis Wines and Kobe Ottinger, both of Lebanon High School; and Samantha Wynkoop and Seth McClaskey, both of Western Boone High School.

As part of the effort to raise funds for those scholarships, the Hall of Fame hosted its second golf outing in late July. Profits from the outing will ensure the tradition of granting Scholarships can continue, with enough raised to award at least four $500 Scholarships to students in spring 2023.

For more information on the Hall of Fame, visit BooneCountyHoops.com or Facebook @BooneCountyHoops.